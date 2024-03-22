Mets make decision on final rotation spot

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Mets entered this year’s spring training with plenty of competitions set to occur, from the battle of third base between Brett Baty and Mark Vientos to which veteran would claim the final bench spot.

Then projected Opening Day starter and ace Kodai Senga suffered a shoulder strain, which shut down the 31-year-old for an extended period after he received a PRP injection to help with the injury.

With Senga’s health issues, a new competition emerged for who would claim the open rotation spot, and now that competition has a winner.

Tylor Megill gets the Mets’ fifth rotation spot

On Wednesday afternoon, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza announced that Tylor Megill had won the competition and would begin the season as one of the team’s five starters.

“Credit to him and the way he approached his offseason and how he prepared,” Mendoza said. “He was working on new pitches, and he came ready to go, just like Buttó did. The outings and the way [Megill] threw the baseball and how he was bouncing back and this is a guy who has done it. He’s got a little bit more experience than Butto, and we decided to go that route.”

Megill pitched 15.2 innings across five appearances to a 3.45 ERA with 1.021 WHIP and struck out 16 this spring.

While the 28-year-old has been named the fifth starter, he likely won’t line up that way in the rotation. According to Anthony DiComo, the Blue and Orange don’t want two lefties to face the Brewers and will likely have Megill start game three instead.

If Megill falters, who’s next?

Despite Megill winning the competition, the leash could be short on the California native.

If Megill were to struggle, the blue and orange have an obvious replacement in José Buttó.

Buttó had a successful spring, pitching 10 innings across four appearances to a 0.90 ERA with a 1.100 WHIP and nine strikeouts.

Hopefully, for the Flushing Faithful Megill thrives in his opportunity but should feel comfort in who they have waiting in the wings.