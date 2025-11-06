After a season that started with promise and ended in disappointment, change was inevitable for the New York Mets. What began as a campaign trending upward in June unraveled into a frustrating collapse that left the team outside the playoff picture in the final week. For an organization with championship ambitions and one of baseball’s highest payrolls, patience was bound to run thin.

Team owner Steven Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns made that clear by cleaning house on the coaching side. While manager Carlos Mendoza survived—barely—several of his lieutenants weren’t as lucky. In total, up to six members of the Mets’ coaching staff won’t return for 2026, signaling a significant reset behind the scenes.

A Costly Shake-Up in Queens

Among the departures were pitching coach Jeremy Hefner and first base coach Antoan Richardson, two figures who’d earned strong reputations inside the organization. Hefner, in particular, had become one of the more respected pitching minds in baseball, surviving multiple front-office and managerial transitions during his six-year run in Queens. His ability to blend analytics with communication helped both established stars and young arms find their footing.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

Richardson, meanwhile, played a quieter but no less important role. He revitalized the Mets’ running game and was instrumental in turning Juan Soto into a legitimate 40-40 threat. Soto fell just short—ending with 38 stolen bases—but repeatedly credited Richardson for helping him unlock that part of his game.

Despite the Mets’ interest in keeping Richardson, the two sides couldn’t finalize an agreement, and the 42-year-old decided to move on. Hefner, for his part, was dismissed after the Mets’ pitching staff stumbled badly down the stretch.

Atlanta Moves In

The twist came this week when the Atlanta Braves—the Mets’ fiercest division rival—announced that they had hired both Hefner and Richardson. It’s a stunning double blow for New York, and possibly a coup for Atlanta, who continue to blend stability with shrewd additions.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Braves insider Mark Bowman described the hires as a win for Atlanta, writing that “the Mets’ loss of Jeremy Hefner and Antoan Richardson should be Atlanta’s gain.” He revealed that the Braves originally intended to retain veteran pitching coach Rick Kranitz but pivoted once Hefner became available, viewing him as one of the best young pitching coaches in the game.

The Braves were planning to bring Rick Kranitz back until they gained the chance to add one of the game's best young pitching minds. The Mets' loss of Jeremy Hefner and Antoan Richardson should be Atlanta's gain https://t.co/ZxSeccFt6h — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) November 6, 2025

Hefner’s track record supports that claim. He helped Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Justin Verlander maintain elite form back in the day, while also guiding younger pitchers like David Peterson and Tylor Megill through developmental hurdles. Beyond his in-game impact, Hefner was instrumental in establishing the Mets’ high-tech pitching lab in Port St. Lucie—a facility designed to modernize the organization’s player development pipeline.

Regret on the Horizon?

It’s fair to wonder whether the Mets might eventually regret letting these two walk. In a division as competitive as the NL East, small differences in preparation and player development can swing an entire season. If Hefner helps refine Atlanta’s already promising pitching staff, or if Richardson boosts the Braves’ aggressiveness on the basepaths, the sting in Queens could be sharp.

For now, the Mets are betting on a fresh start—a new staff, a retooled roster, and another shot at building cohesion under Mendoza. But when two of your most respected minds join your greatest rival, it’s hard not to feel like the scoreboard already tilts against you.