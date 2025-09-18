Mets lose top reliever to elbow sprain, Tommy John surgery hasn’t been ruled out

The New York Mets’ playoff chase just took a gut punch. Eleven days after welcoming Reed Garrett back from the injured list, the club is sending him right back, again with an elbow issue that casts a dark shadow over his season — and perhaps the Mets’ hopes of October baseball.

Garrett has been diagnosed with a right elbow sprain, and his season is most likely over.

His return was supposed to give New York’s bullpen a late-season jolt. Instead, it’s become a fresh wound. He last pitched on Sunday, but he didn’t look right, facing just three batters, retiring one, and surrendering a hit and a walk before exiting. According to reporter Laura Albanese, Garrett experienced discomfort again while warming up on Wednesday, prompting the team to shut him down for further imaging.

Mets Face Harsh Reality in Bullpen

Manager Carlos Mendoza didn’t sugarcoat it, calling the injury “concerning” and refusing to rule out the possibility of Tommy John surgery.

That ominous phrase hangs over Garrett’s future like a storm cloud. For a reliever who has quietly been one of the Mets’ most reliable arms over the past two seasons, the potential loss is staggering.

Garrett pitched to a 3.77 ERA last year and carried a 3.90 mark this season. But those overall numbers mask how sharp he was early on. Through the first half, he dominated hitters with a 2.87 ERA, looking every bit like a shutdown setup man. Then came the elbow issues, and with them, a steep drop: a 6.11 ERA across 17.2 innings since the All-Star break. It’s as if the Mets were driving a sports car at full speed, only for the engine to sputter just as the finish line came into view.

Roster Shuffle Amid Playoff Push

The Mets didn’t just announce Garrett’s injury on Thursday — they unleashed a flurry of roster moves meant to plug holes as they fight for survival.

Wander Suero had his contract selected to the major league roster, while Sean Manaea was placed on the paternity list. Huascar Brazoban and Chris Devenski were both recalled to bolster the bullpen, and Dom Hamel was designated for assignment.

Each of these moves underscores how precarious the situation has become. The Mets are trying to patch the dam as quickly as new cracks appear, hoping someone can stem the late-inning leaks long enough to hold their Wild Card ground.

A Fragile Grip on the Wild Card

New York’s grip on a postseason berth is already tenuous. The Mets hold just a 1.5-game edge for the third and final Wild Card spot, and every bullpen meltdown could erase that slim cushion overnight. Losing Garrett now is like having a key bridge collapse while the army is still marching across — the whole push risks stalling before it reaches the other side.

The Mets need arms they can trust, and they need them immediately. But as Garrett heads back to the injured list with an uncertain future, one thing is clear: this September sprint just got a lot steeper.