Mets lose their ace for at least five weeks, per report

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Not again. Kodai Senga, finally healthy and dominant, collapsed to the grass Thursday afternoon, clutching his leg—and with that, the New York Mets’ heart might’ve skipped a beat.

The Japanese ace, just beginning to fully blossom in Queens after a rocky 2024, left in the sixth inning with a strained hamstring against the Washington Nationals.

On Sunday, the news finally dropped—and it wasn’t good. Senga is expected to be out at least five weeks, according to Jon Heyman via Fireside Mets.

Per @JonHeyman, those familiar with the situation say Kodai Senga is expected to be out for at least five weeks pic.twitter.com/j9IGPRS25a — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) June 16, 2025

From elite to empty: Senga’s absence creates a massive void

Before his injury, Senga was pitching like a man possessed. His 1.47 ERA in 73.2 innings ranked among the National League’s best.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He was finally showing Mets fans what a true ace looks like—resilient, composed, and electric. It felt like watching a concert pianist at the peak of his powers, only the stage was a pitching mound.

That performance was no fluke. The 32-year-old had been crafting a narrative of redemption, putting behind a frustrating 2024 season marred by nagging injuries and untimely returns.

Though he made just one regular-season start last year and was forced into playoff action while clearly unready, 2025 offered hope. Until Thursday.

Injury timeline and rotation shake-up: Who steps in?

The Mets officially placed Senga on the 15-day injured list, but Sunday’s update clarified the uncertainty. It won’t be a short stay.

With a five-week recovery timeline, and the risk of setbacks, the rotation must now brace for life without its pillar.

Luckily, the Mets have a trio of reinforcements waiting in the wings. Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are both on rehab assignments and could return to the big-league staff within the next couple of weeks.

Veteran righty Paul Blackburn is also available and may slot back in immediately.

Yet none of these arms offer the same blend of dominance and dependability that Senga was beginning to provide. Montas is volatile, Manaea is far from his best form, and Blackburn, while solid, rarely overwhelms hitters.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Can the Mets survive the storm—or are bigger moves looming?

The Mets now find themselves at a familiar crossroads—patch the hole or go searching for a longer-term solution. If Montas or Manaea struggles upon return, pressure could mount for the front office to explore external options.

In a division packed with power and depth, losing a true ace like Senga could be the difference between October dreams and a late-summer collapse.

It’s like losing the queen on a chessboard—every move becomes riskier, every mistake more costly. The margin for error shrinks dramatically.

Senga’s legacy and what this setback means for 2025

This injury doesn’t erase what Senga has already accomplished in 2025, but it does halt a potentially Cy Young-caliber campaign.

For the Mets, it’s not just about missing a pitcher—it’s about losing momentum, identity, and a bit of their swagger.

Fans who had begun to dream big are now holding their breath, hoping this is just a pause and not a full stop. The team will need not only arms but belief, grit, and perhaps some luck, to stay afloat until Senga can return.

Popular reading:

Mets option surprisingly solid bullpen contributor; call up Ty Adcock