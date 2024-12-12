Mets lose 2 promising pitchers in Rule 5 Draft

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The New York Mets have been making splashy moves to bolster their roster, but even in the pursuit of excellence, sacrifices are sometimes unavoidable.

On Wednesday, the Mets lost two intriguing pitching prospects, Mike Vasil and Nate Lavender, in the Rule 5 draft. Vasil, a 24-year-old right-hander, was selected by the Philadelphia Phillies, while Lavender, a talented lefty, was claimed by the Tampa Bay Rays.

A Tough Reality of Roster Management

“You never want to lose pitchers or any player in a Rule 5 draft,” Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns remarked. “There’s a long way to go between having a player selected and actually losing the player. That’s the reality of this, but look, those are two good pitchers. We knew certainly because of the unique circumstance with Nate and because of Vasil’s pedigree that these were possibilities. That’s all part of the roster management puzzle that we try to fit through.”

Stearns’ comments underscore the balancing act required to manage a 40-man roster, particularly when it comes to protecting young talent from the draft.

Mike Vasil: A Work in Progress

Mike Vasil, a towering right-hander at 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, has shown flashes of potential but remains a work in progress. The Mets’ former No. 21 prospect pitched 134 innings for their Triple-A team in 2024, posting a 6.04 ERA. While his strikeout numbers have lagged and command issues persist, the Phillies see an opportunity to refine his skills. With a bit of development, Vasil could still realize his upside as a starting pitcher. Drafted in the eighth round in 2021, his progression has been inconsistent, making his departure less of a critical blow for the Mets.

Nate Lavender: High Upside, High Risk

The loss of Nate Lavender, however, might sting more for the Mets. Lavender, a 14th-round pick in 2021, has shown tremendous promise, particularly in his ability to generate strikeouts. Despite undergoing Tommy John surgery this past season, his 2023 performance at Triple-A was noteworthy. Over 44 innings, he delivered a 3.27 ERA and an impressive 13.70 strikeouts per nine innings.

The Tampa Bay Rays are known for their ability to maximize pitcher potential, and Lavender’s move to their organization could be a significant gain for them. If he returns to full health, Lavender’s left-handed dominance could become a valuable asset.

A Premium on Pitching

In today’s MLB landscape, pitching is a premium commodity, making these losses particularly tough for the Mets. While the organization may not miss Vasil’s struggles at Triple-A immediately, Lavender’s potential as a high-strikeout lefty could be a missed opportunity. The Mets would have preferred to protect both players, but roster limitations forced their hand, leaving other teams to seize the chance to develop these arms.