The Mets have made it clear that their offseason shopping is far from finished. While the lineup looks formidable, the front office knows that relying on a rotation anchored by Kodai Senga and a cast of talented but unproven arms is a gamble they don’t need to take. According to The Athletic, the organization is actively exploring multiple avenues to solidify the starting five.

“The Mets remain seriously interested in adding to their rotation,” the report states. “A trade for a front-line starter like Peralta or Cabrera is possible. Another option is signing someone like Valdez to a shorter deal with a higher AAV.”

Using this framework, here are the three distinct scenarios President of Baseball Operations David Stearns is weighing, ranging from high-risk trades to flexing Steve Cohen’s financial muscle.

Scenario 1: The “High-Upside” Gamble for Edward Cabrera

The most intriguing trade option involves acquiring Miami Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera. This path appeals to a front office looking for cost-controlled upside rather than a finished product. Cabrera finally stayed relatively healthy in 2025, tossing 137.2 innings with a 3.53 ERA and 150 strikeouts. His “stuff” is electric—highlighted by a changeup that averages 94 mph—but his injury history (shoulder, elbow, and blister issues) makes him a volatility play.

The Cost: This trade would likely require a package centered around mid-tier prospects rather than the farm system’s crown jewels. Cabrera is arbitration-eligible and under team control until 2029, giving the Mets a multi-year asset. The gamble here is betting that the Mets’ pitching lab can refine his command and keep him on the mound. If they succeed, they get a No. 2 starter for the price of a No. 4.

Scenario 2: The “All-In” Blockbuster for Freddy Peralta

If the Mets want a guarantee, they call the Milwaukee Brewers about Freddy Peralta. The 29-year-old is coming off a true ace campaign in 2025, posting a 2.70 ERA and leading the National League with 17 wins while fanning 204 batters. He is a legitimate front-line starter who would instantly form a terrifying 1-2 punch with Senga.

The Cost: This is the most painful option in terms of prospect capital. Peralta is entering the final year of his contract (free agent after 2026), meaning the Mets would be trading a haul of top prospects for one guaranteed year of production. It’s a “win-now” move that signals the Mets believe they are one piece away from a World Series, but it empties the cupboard significantly.

Scenario 3: The “Flex the Wallet” Move for Framber Valdez

The third path is the one only a few teams can afford: simply buying the solution. Free agent Framber Valdez offers the durability the Mets crave, having thrown 192 innings with a 3.66 ERA last season. He is a ground-ball machine (over 50% ground ball rate) who stabilizes a rotation by consistently pitching deep into games.

The Cost: Instead of trading prospects, the Mets would trade Steve Cohen’s money. While Valdez is projected for a five or six-year deal in the $160 million range, the report suggests the Mets could pivot to a “shorter deal with a higher AAV.” Offering Valdez something like three years at $40 million per season ($120M total) might entice him to bet on himself while keeping the Mets’ long-term books cleaner. It preserves the farm system while adding a proven workhorse.

The “Safety Valve”

If none of these blockbuster scenarios materialize, The Athletic notes that “if those things do not happen and the Mets still feel like they need innings, they could look to the mid-tier free agent starting pitcher market.” But for a team with championship aspirations, settling for a mid-tier arm feels like a distinct Plan B. The Mets have the assets and the cash to aim higher, and the next few weeks will define just how aggressive Stearns is willing to be.