1.80 home runs per nine innings is the kind of statistic that screams “batting practice” rather than “high-leverage reliever,” and it is exactly why the New York Mets were more than happy to hold the door open for Ryan Helsley on his way out of Queens.

The Mets desperately need bullpen support, but they drew a hard line in the sand regarding the 31-year-old right-hander.

After acquiring Helsley at the trade deadline in 2025, the front office watched him completely unravel on the mound. He posted a catastrophic 7.20 ERA over 20 innings in New York, a performance that made bringing him back a non-starter for a team with championship aspirations. The data points to a total collapse in efficiency. He looked like a different pitcher after logging a pristine 3.00 ERA for the St. Louis Cardinals over 36 innings during the first half of the season.

Ryan Helsley Metrics Crumbled in New York Mets Uniform

It wasn’t just bad luck; the underlying numbers were alarming. His strikeouts dropped significantly while his walks increased, a deadly combination for a late-inning arm. Simply put, Helsley watched his command implode, and you have to wonder if changing scenery after spending his entire career with St. Louis was a mental shock he couldn’t overcome.

Helsley signed a two-year, $28 million deal with the Baltimore Orioles this past Saturday. It is a bold payment for a guy coming off such a volatile stretch. The Orioles are banking on the St. Louis version of Helsley showing up, while the Mets are likely relieved that $28 million is someone else’s gamble.

Baltimore Orioles Offering Starting Rotation Opportunity

What makes this signing fascinating is the role player’s ambition. Helsley is actually targeting a possible opportunity to start, but he can fall back into a bullpen role in the worst case. He wants to stretch out, and Baltimore seems willing to at least entertain the conversation or pay for the versatility.

The Mets know this playbook well. They did exactly that with Clay Holmes last offseason, converting a high-profile reliever into a rotation piece. The difference is that the Mets weren’t looking to activate Helsley as a starter. In fact, they probably didn’t want him as a reliever either after watching him surrender nearly two home runs every nine innings. The experiment failed in New York, and the front office is smart to cut its losses rather than doubling down on a broken asset.

David Stearns Must Pivot to New Pitching Targets

This departure leaves a gap, but it also clarifies the mission. The Mets need significant pitching reinforcements, not just in the bullpen, but also in the starting rotation. While they are actively trying to extend Edwin Diaz to lock down the ninth inning, the bridge to get there is currently under construction.

Helsley’s exit is addition by subtraction in terms of reliability, but the innings still need to be replaced. The market is moving, and with Helsley securing a multi-year bag elsewhere, the Mets have to be aggressive in finding arms that can actually handle the pressure of Citi Field without crumbling.

You can’t fix a bullpen by retaining the guys who broke it.