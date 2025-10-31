Mets legend weighs in on division rival’s managerial hire

The New York Mets are running it back with Carlos Mendoza for 2026, a clear show of faith after a 2025 season that unraveled in frustrating fashion. The team’s late-season collapse cost them a playoff berth, and for many, it felt like a defining test of the front office’s patience. Rather than tearing things down or searching for a new voice, the Mets chose continuity. Across the division, however, one of their rivals decided to do the opposite.

The Washington Nationals stunned the baseball world by naming 33-year-old Blake Butera as their new manager—a move that instantly made him the youngest skipper in the majors. MLB hasn’t seen a manager this young since Frank Quilici led the Minnesota Twins back in 1972. It’s a risk, no doubt, but also a statement that the Nationals are ready to lean into youth, energy, and a modern way of thinking about the game.

A manager shaped by experience beyond his years

Butera’s story is one of quick evolution. After being drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2015, his playing career was short, but his rise through the coaching ranks was anything but ordinary. By 2018, he was already managing in the minors with the Hudson Valley Renegades, later taking charge of the Charleston RiverDogs in 2021 and 2022. His teams didn’t just win—they dominated, going 170–82 during his tenure in that last squad.

Credit: Patrick Oehler/Poughkeepsie Journal/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That track record caught the Rays’ attention. In 2023, Butera was elevated to Minor League Assistant Field Coordinator, then promoted again the following year to senior director of player development. At every stop, he earned a reputation as an innovative thinker who knew how to connect with young players—a quality the Nationals desperately need as their roster continues to rebuild around emerging talent.

Mike Piazza’s endorsement carries weight

Few voices resonate with Mets fans like Mike Piazza’s, and he knows Butera better than most. The Hall of Famer managed Team Italy during the 2023 World Baseball Classic, with Butera serving as his bench coach. When asked about the Nationals’ new hire, Piazza didn’t hesitate to praise his former colleague.

“I think it’s a great hire and I’m so happy for him,” Piazza told MLB Network’s Jon Morosi. “He’s very loyal, diligent, efficient, and dedicated. He commands respect with his knowledge and demeanor and always strives to put his players in a position to succeed. It was a pleasure to work with him.”

Coming from someone as respected as Piazza, those words aren’t small talk. They reflect how quickly Butera earned the trust of baseball minds who’ve seen it all.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

A new era of contrasts in the NL East

The dynamic between Mendoza’s Mets and Butera’s Nationals could become one of the more fascinating storylines in the division.

For the Mets, 2026 represents redemption—a chance to prove last year’s late-season stumble was a lesson, not a trend. For the Nationals, it’s the dawn of something untested but full of possibility.

In a division already defined by star power and strong personalities, Blake Butera’s arrival adds a new layer of intrigue. If the Nationals’ gamble pays off, his rise could become the kind of story that reminds fans why baseball, like life, sometimes rewards those willing to swing early and swing big.