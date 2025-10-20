Mets legend urges team to retain top closer

The New York Mets are entering an offseason that could define the next phase of their franchise, and the spotlight is squarely on Edwin Díaz. The closer who once turned Citi Field into a roaring cathedral of trumpets was back to his dominant self in 2025 — and now, with an opt-out clause looming, he holds all the cards.

The Contract That Changed Everything

When the Mets re-signed Díaz to a record-breaking $102 million contract before the 2023 campaign, it set a new benchmark for relievers. The deal was bold, risky, and very “New York.” At the time, Díaz was coming off a generational 2022 season that made him arguably the best closer in baseball. His fastball was electric, his slider devastating, and his entrances? Pure theater. Every appearance felt like a show.

Then came disaster. In March 2023, Díaz tore his patellar tendon during a postgame celebration at the World Baseball Classic. Just like that, he was out for the year. The injury wasn’t just a blow to the bullpen — it deflated an entire clubhouse.

The Long Road Back

Díaz’s 2024 return was measured. He wasn’t bad, but the spark wasn’t quite there. His velocity hovered just below his peak, and his command came and went. Still, he pushed through, knowing the process would take time. The real turning point arrived in 2025.

This season, Díaz rediscovered everything that made him special. In 66.1 innings, he struck out 98 hitters and finished with a remarkable 1.63 ERA. The swagger, the velocity, the wipeout slider — it all came roaring back. Every ninth inning became an event again, and Citi Field came alive with each note of “Narco.” By midsummer, there was little doubt: Edwin Díaz was back among baseball’s elite.

Ron Darling’s Plea to the Mets

Mets legend Ron Darling, who experienced the intensity of New York baseball firsthand, didn’t mince words about Díaz’s importance. “He’s top three among relievers in baseball and he’s proven he can pitch in this market,” Darling said recently. “That’s a big thing. I’m a big fan, so it’s probably hard for me to get past the bias. I’m just a big fan of him as a person and as an athlete. I’m hoping that he comes back.”

Darling’s message reflects the sentiment of the fan base: Díaz isn’t just a player — he’s a symbol. He’s one of the few who thrives under the bright lights and pressure that come with wearing a Mets uniform. Losing him would be more than a roster shake-up; it would alter the team’s identity.

The Opt-Out That Looms Large

The challenge for the Mets now is clear. Díaz’s contract includes an opt-out clause, and after such a dominant 2025 campaign, he’s widely expected to exercise it. With his elite track record and the scarcity of shutdown closers, Díaz would instantly become one of the most coveted arms on the market. For the Mets, matching what other teams are willing to offer won’t just be a financial decision — it’ll be a statement of ambition.

If Díaz walks, the Mets’ bullpen could once again become a source of late-inning anxiety. There’s no in-house arm who replicates his combination of power, command, and fearlessness. Replacing him would be like trying to rewrite the ending to a classic film — technically possible, but never quite the same.

Why Díaz Matters So Much

Beyond the stats, Díaz represents something the Mets have struggled to find: stability. When he takes the mound, the energy shifts. Players relax, fans rise, and the outcome feels certain. That confidence can’t be quantified, but it’s invaluable for a team trying to return to contention. Darling understands this deeply — he’s seen what leadership from the mound can do.

Díaz’s 2025 season wasn’t just a comeback; it was a statement of resilience. He battled through early struggles, found his rhythm, and turned into the shutdown force that once made him the most feared reliever in the game. The Mets can’t afford to let that go.

The Sound of Trumpets, Again

If the Mets truly intend to compete in 2026 and beyond, re-signing Edwin Díaz has to be the priority. His dominance gives the bullpen its edge, his demeanor gives the clubhouse its calm, and his presence gives the fans something to believe in. The trumpets don’t sound the same without him — and neither do the Mets.

When Díaz walks out of the bullpen, Citi Field comes alive in a way few players can replicate. Ron Darling’s plea captures what everyone in Queens is thinking: whatever it takes, the Mets need to make sure that sound doesn’t fade.