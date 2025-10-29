Mets legend urges team to bring back star slugger in free agency: ‘He’s the second coming of Harmon Killebrew’

Keith Hernandez has lived the full New York Mets experience — from World Series glory to uncertain contract talks. Now, as his own broadcasting future with SNY hangs in the balance, the Mets legend is weighing in on another man at a career crossroads: Pete Alonso.

Both men, decades apart, share the same position, the same connection to the fans, and now, the same question about their futures in Queens.

A franchise icon knows the feeling

Hernandez, who manned first base for the Mets from 1983 to 1989 and helped bring home the 1986 championship, knows what it means to become part of the franchise’s identity. His sharp commentary and dry humor have made him a staple on SNY broadcasts for years, though his current contract is up. He’s made it clear, though, that he wants to continue for at least three more years.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That perspective gives weight to his opinion on Alonso’s situation. Like Hernandez in the ’80s, Alonso has become a symbol of the Mets — power, passion, and a little bit of swagger mixed in.

Alonso’s impact goes beyond the numbers

The 2025 season was another reminder of why Alonso matters. His 38 home runs gave him sole possession of the Mets’ all-time franchise record with 264 — a milestone that cements him among the most dangerous power hitters in baseball.

But what defines Alonso isn’t just the stat line. Since debuting in 2019, he’s grown from a raw slugger into the emotional core of the team — a player who sets the tone and shoulders expectations. Losing him wouldn’t just leave a hole in the lineup; it would leave a void in the clubhouse.

Hernandez sees no substitute for Alonso

Hernandez didn’t mince words when asked about Alonso’s value.

“You’re not going to replace his bat,” he said. “To me, he’s the second coming of Harmon Killebrew. Plus, he’s a right-handed bat. You take Pete out of that lineup? Where are you going to find the replacement? Where are you going to find 125 RBI?”

"Where are you going to find 125 RBI's?"



Keith Hernandez spoke on "The Show" today with @JoelSherman1 and @JonHeyman about Pete Alonso's future in Queens. pic.twitter.com/PjQLvl5vkJ — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 29, 2025

It’s a fair question — and one the front office must answer soon. There’s no obvious backup plan in free agency or the trade market. The best available option, Josh Naylor, is a solid hitter, but he’s nowhere near Alonso’s level of production or presence.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A costly but necessary commitment

Bringing Alonso back will not come cheap. His market value could push north of what the Mets ideally want to pay, but Hernandez’s argument hits at a larger truth: some players define an era.

For the Mets, Alonso isn’t just a power bat. He’s their heartbeat — the kind of player who can turn Citi Field electric with one swing. Letting him go would be like tearing out the last piece of that 2019 optimism that once promised a brighter Mets future.

Sometimes, keeping the face of your franchise costs more than you’d like. But as Hernandez knows better than most, it’s worth every penny when that player becomes part of the team’s soul.