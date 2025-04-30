Mets’ left-handed bullpen depth hits rock bottom

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets’ bullpen has taken a beating—specifically on the left side. What started as a concern has spiraled into a full-blown problem, and the team is now staring down a left-handed vacuum that could shift their entire season’s strategy.

A.J. Minter’s Worrying Lat Injury

A.J. Minter, the southpaw the Mets were counting on for high-leverage outs, might be lost for the season. A significant lat strain has brought surgery into the conversation, and if he heads to the operating table, it’s a wrap on 2025 for him.

Minter has been more than just another arm; he’s been a stabilizing force—like a well-placed keystone in an arch. Remove it, and things start to wobble.

Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images

Danny Young Joins the Sideline Shuffle

As if losing Minter wasn’t enough, the Mets added another name to the injury report—Danny Young. Now on the 15-day IL with a left elbow sprain, Young’s departure means the Mets are officially out of left-handed relievers. Zero.

The Mets are down to zero lefties in their bullpen.



The team just placed Danny Young on the 15-day IL due to a left elbow sprain. This follows the injury to A.J. Minter.



Right-hander Chris Devenski is up. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 30, 2025

Not one lefty is available in the bullpen, which is kind of like showing up to a potluck with a fork but no plate.

Before getting sidelined, Young was quietly having an impressive season. Sure, his 4.32 ERA might not turn heads, but his FIP—a predictive stat that filters out noise—was a glistening 1.40.

That suggests his actual performance was far better than the surface numbers show, the baseball equivalent of a book with an underwhelming cover hiding an incredible story.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Devenski Steps In, But He’s Not the Answer

To plug the immediate hole, the Mets called up right-hander Chris Devenski. Solid pitcher? Yes. Left-handed? No. It’s a temporary band-aid, not a solution. Devenski can help the bullpen, but he doesn’t address the specific imbalance the Mets are facing.

A Glimmer of Hope in Syracuse

If there’s a silver lining, it might be Anthony Gose, quietly putting up strong numbers in Triple-A. With a 2.61 ERA and 13 strikeouts over 10.1 innings, Gose is making a strong case for a promotion.

Given the state of things, the Mets may not have the luxury of waiting much longer.

Eyes on the Trade Market

Expect the front office to keep the phone lines warm. With both Minter and Young out, the Mets are now in the market for a lefty reliever—and not just browsing. They’re shopping with purpose, and probably a little urgency.

There’s cautious optimism that Young’s elbow sprain isn’t season-ending, but time will tell. For now, the Mets’ left-handed options are as thin as the last slice of pizza at a team meeting.