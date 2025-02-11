Mets’ Kodai Senga on how they can recruit more elite Japanese talent

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, a noticeable trend has emerged in the world of MLB: Japanese and Korean players seem to be flocking to West Coast teams. The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants have been among the top destinations for these international talents. Meanwhile, teams like the New York Mets have found it harder to secure top Asian players. Although the Mets did manage to land Kodai Senga in recent years, big names like Shohei Ohtani, Ha-Seong Kim, Hyeseong Kim, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Roki Sasaki have preferred the sunny allure of the Pacific coast.

Senga’s Take on the East Coast Struggles

Senga, who joined the Mets not long ago, recently gave his take on what might help East Coast teams, like the Mets, entice more Japanese talent. His suggestion? A roof over their heads. While it may sound odd at first, Senga’s comment was playful but also revealing.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

He joked about how the Mets could attract Japanese players by building a dome to counter the East Coast’s notoriously unpredictable weather. “We need to build a roof,” he said, a comment that sparked laughter. It might not be the fix the Mets are looking for, but it highlights a much larger point: geography plays a massive role in a player’s decision-making.

Kodai Senga on how the Mets might better be able to recruit top Japanese talent: "We need to build a roof." — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 11, 2025

The Geography of Baseball

The West Coast’s proximity to Japan is a key factor for many players. A quicker flight and a few hours’ time difference make it easier for international players to adjust. For those coming from across the Pacific, the East Coast can feel like a world away. Teams like the Dodgers and Padres don’t just offer competitive rosters, but the chance to stay closer to home. Combine that with the West Coast’s year-round mild weather, and you get a destination that’s hard to resist for players coming from Asia.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The weather aspect is something Senga clearly has in mind when joking about the need for a dome. After all, if you’re used to warmer climates, the thought of harsh winters and unpredictable spring seasons can make the East Coast feel less inviting.

Contenders or Geography?

While the Dodgers and Padres are consistent playoff actors, the Mets are no strangers to championship aspirations either. They’ve built strong teams and consistently compete for titles. But despite their pedigree, they’ve struggled to land many top-tier Japanese players, apart from Senga. The fact remains that for players like Senga, it’s not just about the team’s competitiveness—it’s also about where they’re playing and the environment they’re stepping into.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Senga himself seems in great shape, ready to build on his solid 2023 season, despite an abbreviated 2024. His health is up to par, and he’s eager to rejoin the Mets’ rotation. But whether the Mets can attract more international talent might depend less on their roster and more on where they’re located.

Kodai Senga, at Mets camp this morning, says he has felt completely healthy and normal since early January.



"This year, I expect to be healthy and pitching a lot of innings," he said through an interpreter, adding: "I'm not worried at all." pic.twitter.com/PyAfFpiyF6 — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 11, 2025

In the end, it’s not just the skills on the field that matter; the entire package—the geography, the weather, and the culture—can make a huge difference in where players decide to plant their roots.