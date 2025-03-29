Mets key reliever is rounding into form at the right time

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz had some fans holding their breath this spring. Instead of his usual electric self—the guy who can light up the radar gun at 99-100 mph and make hitters flail at a wicked slider—he looked a bit off.

Grapefruit League action saw him struggle, his fastball barely touching 96 mph, and he finished with an uninspiring 5.40 ERA.

Patience From the Mets

Despite the sluggish start, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza remained unshaken. He dismissed concerns about Diaz’s velocity, expressing full confidence that the fireballer would find his groove when it mattered most.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

That’s the kind of faith you want in a skipper—trusting the process rather than hitting the panic button over a few sluggish outings in exhibition games.

Flashing the Old Dominance

Mendoza’s patience appeared justified on Friday night when Diaz took the mound to close out a Mets win in Houston. Mets insider Anthony DiComo noted that Diaz was far more like his old self, with his fastball consistently sitting between 97-98 mph and topping out at 98.

More importantly, his signature slider was under control, allowing him to retire the side in order.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Building Toward Peak Form

It’s easy to forget that Diaz might still be working his way back from a serious knee injury that cost him the entire 2023 season, getting comfortable with his mechanics after such a gruesome mishap. He returned last year with a solid but unspectacular 3.52 ERA, far from the dominance he had previously displayed.

However, history shows he’s capable of truly elite numbers—he’s posted an ERA below 2.00 and notched over 100 strikeouts in a season twice, in 2018 and 2022.

More Heat on the Horizon

The good news? Velocity often takes time to fully return, especially for power pitchers coming off extended layoffs. With each outing, Diaz should regain that extra gear, especially as the adrenaline of real competition kicks in. If he can push back into the 99-100 mph range consistently, the Mets will have their shutdown closer back in top form.