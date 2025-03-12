Mets key reliever finally makes spring debut

Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

When the New York Mets handed A.J. Minter a two-year, $22 million deal this offseason, they knew exactly what they were getting—a dominant left-handed reliever with the kind of stuff that makes hitters uncomfortable.

They also knew they’d have to be patient. Minter was coming off hip surgery in August, back when he was still with the Atlanta Braves. But the potential reward outweighed the risk.

On Wednesday, that patience paid off. Minter made his long-awaited Grapefruit League debut, tossing a perfect inning against the St. Louis Cardinals. It was a small step on the calendar but a massive leap in his road to being Opening Day-ready.

Sharp in His Debut

Mets insider Anthony DiComo summed it up best in a post on X: “A.J. Minter made his Grapefruit League debut today with a perfect inning against the Cardinals. Sat 93 mph with his fastball & 89-90 with his cutter, with nice movement on that pitch in striking out Alec Burleson. A big step for Minter’s OD readiness.”

While 93 mph on his fastball is a tick below the 94.5 mph he averaged last season, it’s an encouraging sign. He still has time to build up that last bit of velocity as he gets more innings under his belt.

The cutter, his signature weapon, looked sharp, and if that pitch is moving the way it should, hitters are going to have a rough time squaring him up.

A Proven Weapon in the Bullpen

When Minter is at full strength, he’s one of the best lefty relievers in baseball. Last season with Atlanta, he posted a 2.62 ERA in 34.1 innings, striking out 35 batters along the way. His ability to handle both lefties and righties makes him a versatile weapon in high-leverage situations.

The Mets didn’t have many left-handed arms with Minter’s profile, so adding him was as much about roster balance as it was about talent. If his health holds up, he’ll be a crucial piece in late innings, helping bridge the gap to the team’s top-end relievers.

For now, the Mets will keep a close eye on his progress, but Wednesday’s outing was exactly what they were hoping to see.