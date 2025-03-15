Mets key multi-inning reliever is dealing with groin injury

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

When New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza first laid out the team’s plans for Jose Butto earlier in the spring, he made it clear: Butto wasn’t in the conversation for a rotation spot.

Instead, the team had a multi-inning bullpen role in mind for him, and despite the rash of injuries to the starting staff, that plan remains firmly in place.

A Minor Setback

Butto hasn’t seen game action this week due to a groin injury. It’s considered minor, but groin issues are like a bad Wi-Fi signal—one minute everything is working fine, and the next, you’re left frustrated, waiting for things to stabilize.

The Mets are understandably taking a cautious approach, ensuring Butto doesn’t rush back and risk a more significant setback.

Encouraging Signs from the Bullpen Session

There’s good news, though. On Friday, Butto threw a bullpen session, and the Mets’ coaching staff came away pleased. Pitching coach Jeremy Hefner liked what he saw, and Mendoza echoed the optimism.

“He was good. I didn’t see it, but talking to [Hefner], he felt good and there was no hesitation,” Mendoza told SNY. “The ball was coming out fine. He was fine.”

Now, the team is monitoring how Butto feels the next day before deciding whether to let him throw on the backfield or ease him into a game.

Opening Day Still in Sight

Despite the brief pause in Butto’s spring workload, the Mets aren’t sounding any alarms about his availability for Opening Day. The original plan was to stretch him out to 40-45 pitches in camp, and while he might not hit that mark in the first week or two, it’s just a matter of time.

A Key Arm for the Mets

Butto proved his worth last season, logging a 2.55 ERA over 74 innings. What made him particularly valuable was his ability to transition seamlessly between roles. As a starter, he posted a solid 3.08 ERA in 38 innings. Out of the bullpen, he was even sharper, with a 2.00 ERA over 36 frames.

The Mets may not view him as a starter right now, but Butto’s versatility makes him an essential part of their pitching staff—one they’ll be happy to have at full strength sooner rather than later.