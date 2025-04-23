Mets keep rolling as defense steals the spotlight

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The New York Mets kept their momentum alive Tuesday night with a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, a game that felt less like a regular-season outing and more like a polished performance from a team finding its rhythm.

With that win, the Mets tied for the best record in baseball, notched their second six-game winning streak of the year, and padded their NL East lead to four games. Things are clicking—and not just in the batter’s box.

Pitching with Confidence

Griffin Canning commanded the mound with the poise of a veteran chef following a trusted recipe—simple, clean, effective. While the offense did its job, keeping pressure on the Phillies throughout, it was the sum of smart decisions and sharp execution that made this win feel comprehensive.

Carlos Mendoza, pulling the right levers again, continues to prove he’s more than just a steady hand—he’s steering this ship with vision.

Pedro Martinez Tips His Cap

When Pedro Martinez speaks, baseball listens. The Hall of Famer took to X (formerly Twitter) after the game, praising the Mets’ defense with a shoutout that read more like poetry than a post: “Mets: I saw impeccable defense. Great plays by Alonso, picks at 2nd by Acuña… Vientos making plays… the outfield seemed to be settled… everyone seemed to be playing great defense behind a great mgr.”

Coming from a pitcher of Martinez’s caliber, that kind of praise isn’t handed out lightly. He knows better than anyone: good defense is a pitcher’s best friend, the kind that lets you pitch to contact without flinching.

The Play That Said It All

The defensive highlight reel got a worthy addition in the eighth inning. Kyle Schwarber, never one to take pitches lightly, earned a leadoff walk—only to be swiftly erased.

A routine fly ball off the bat looked harmless until Tyrone Taylor tracked it down and, with the calm precision of a chess master two moves ahead, doubled Schwarber off first.

Tyrone Taylor dekes Kyle Schwarber and turns the 8-3 double play! pic.twitter.com/3YE2HpWyxd — SNY (@SNYtv) April 23, 2025

Taylor’s instincts combined with Pete Alonso’s underrated agility turned an ordinary fly ball into a statement.

That moment captured the Mets’ current identity: alert and athletic, a group where even the stars aren’t coasting—they’re fully locked in.

Vientos and Alonso: The Dynamic Duo at the Corners

Mark Vientos continues to grow into his role, flashing footwork that seemed to anticipate each bounce like a dance partner tuned into every beat.

One sharp play stood out—not just because Vientos handled it cleanly, but because it made Alonso look sharp, too:

"He gets underappreciated for how good he is over there."



Mark Vientos says he gave Pete Alonso a "big hug" after Alonso scooped his low throw on Trea Turner's groundout in the second inning: pic.twitter.com/ykOE4rrYok — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) April 23, 2025

Defense isn’t always about diving grabs or highlight-reel throws; sometimes, it’s the little things—a smooth pivot, a balanced stretch—that elevate the entire infield.

Playing Their Best Ball

This Mets squad isn’t just winning—they’re playing cohesive, energized baseball. And while the bats will get their due and the pitching will earn headlines, it’s the defense that’s quietly laying the foundation. Like an orchestra hitting every note, this team is tuned in, and it shows in every throw, every tag, every inning.