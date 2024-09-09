Mets keep pushing hard for a Wild Card spot despite Sunday’s loss

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Mets fell 3-1 against the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday. Once again, they got a stellar outing from Luis Severino, who allowed just one run and struck out eight in 6.2 frames. Unlike most cases, however, the usually reliable Phil Maton surrendered a couple of runs and lost the game.

The game and its outcome, however, feel like just a small piece of the puzzle in the grand scheme of things. The Mets are 78-65 on the season after opening it with a 0-5 mark, they are 9-1 in their last 10 and they won nine straight before losing the finale on Sunday.

The Mets woke up on Monday tied with the Atlanta Braves for the third and last Wild Card spot in the National League. But that’s not all: more important things are achievable for this team.

The Mets are shooting for the stars

To make things even more interesting, the Mets are now just two games out of the first Wild Card spot (the San Diego Padres) and 1.5 games behind the second Wild Card, held by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Not only do the Mets have a golden chance to make the postseason, but they can even do it as the top Wild Card if they finish the season strong.

The team will now embark on a road trip to face the Toronto Blue Jays and the Philadelphia Phillies this week, and every game counts. Their most important matchup of the regular season, however, will be from September 24-26 against the Braves.

There, the Mets will not only try to leave the Braves behind, but they will also take their short to win the season series, currently tied at five wins apiece. The Mets just aren’t going away. They are one year ahead of schedule, but they look absolutely legit.