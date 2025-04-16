Mets: Juan Soto’s former Yankees teammate takes his defense amid early slump

Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

New York Mets superstar Juan Soto has the backing of one of his former New York Yankees teammates in the midst of his slow start to the 2025 MLB season.

Mets: Aaron Judge defends Juan Soto despite cold stretch

Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had this to say about Soto:

“I’ve seen Soto now watching the league for so many years, and getting a chance to see him up close — he can look at what I did last April for an example of, he just needs to keep being himself. He’s going to be just fine,” Judge said.

Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Soto has been pedestrian through the first 16 games

For your everyday MLB player, a .250/.400/.429 slash line with two home runs through 16 games would be looked at as a quality start to a season. The thing is, Soto is not your everyday MLB player. The 26-year-old is not seeing his customary power at the plate. Soto would be on pace to finish the year with 20 home runs.

From an efficiency standpoint, there’s not much to worry about on his end. Soto has also hit four doubles while notching 13 runs. It has not been all bad news in 2025. However, the Mets, who are 11-5 on the year, could be even better with their best player performing up to par. Thus, Soto will look to right the ship as the season progresses through its early phase.