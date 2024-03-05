Mets’ Jose Quintana is likely to be the Opening Day starter

Feb 28, 2023; Port St. Lucie, Florida, USA; New York Mets starting pitcher Jose Quintana (62) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Houston Astros at Clover Park. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Kodai Senga’s shoulder injury opens the door for another New York Mets pitcher to lead the pitching rotation in his stead. Jose Quintana has been billed as the Mets’ strongest candidate to fill Senga’s shoes in his absence, starting on Opening Day.

Reports suggest Jose Quintana is the Mets’ choice to start on Opening Day

Tim Britton of The Athletic reported Quintana’s Opening Day prospects and shared this quote from the veteran righty on the potential nod, via CBS Sports:

“It would be an honor. It’s a dream for any starting pitcher,” Quintana said. “Big crowd, a lot of energy. It’s a gift.”

Quintana found success as the Mets’ No. 2 option on the mound in 2023. He produced a 3.57 ERA and 60 strikeouts on the year.

Quintana’s home splits in 2023 prove he has the capability to deliver a win against the Milwaukee Brewers

The 35-year-old pitcher was better at home than away. His 2.76 ERA and 1.29 WHIP at Citi Field exceeded his 4.19 ERA and 1.33 WHIP peripherals away from home.

Quintana will be in competition with Sean Manaea and Luis Severino for the Opening Day gig. While Severino has played well in Spring Training thus far, Quintana’s productivity, familiarity with, and seniority in the Mets’ franchise ranks makes him likely to lead things off.