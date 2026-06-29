The Mets are getting closer to having Jorge Polanco and Luis Robert Jr. back in play, but this is not as simple as adding two names and calling the lineup healthier.

Polanco is scheduled to play in a rehab game tomorrow before the Mets evaluate him day by day, while Robert is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse. On paper, that sounds like progress. In reality, it creates a roster problem the Mets cannot ignore.

The season has already been a failure, and the only real bright spots have been the young players forcing their way into the picture. Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing should not be treated like placeholders anymore. They are part of the reason this injury update feels more complicated than encouraging.

Polanco’s return creates the first roster squeeze

Polanco’s rehab game matters because he still needs to prove what kind of role his body can actually handle.

The Mets have already had to consider the possibility that he comes back as a DH-only option if the defense is too much too soon. That is the part that changes the conversation. If Polanco needs the DH spot, the Mets cannot just pretend there are unlimited at-bats waiting for everyone.

That is where Ewing becomes the pressure point. Sending him down just to create room for a compromised veteran would be the wrong message and the wrong baseball decision. He has earned a longer look, and in a season that is already slipping away, the Mets should be prioritizing the players who might matter beyond this year.

READ MORE: The Mets may have no choice but to water down Jorge Polanco’s role

Robert’s rehab assignment is not an automatic lineup solution

Robert beginning a rehab assignment with Syracuse is a real step, but the Mets have to be careful about treating his return like a clean upgrade.

When healthy, Robert can still bring athleticism, right-handed power, and center-field ability. The issue is fit. Juan Soto is not coming out of the lineup, whether he is the DH or playing left field. If Benge is playing, Ewing is playing, Soto is locked in, and Polanco needs DH at-bats, Robert’s path back to regular playing time is not as simple as it would have looked earlier in the season.

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There is also the bigger deadline reality. The Mets are not a consistent team waiting for reinforcements to save them. They are a team that should be selling. If Robert proves he is healthy enough to play, that might make him more valuable as a trade chip than as someone they force back into a crowded picture.

The Mets should not block the few things actually working

This is the part the Mets have to get right.

Their season is not turning because Polanco gets a rehab game and Robert reports to Syracuse. The standings, the inconsistency, and the managerial change already told the story. The smarter play now is figuring out who belongs in the next version of the roster.

That means Benge and Ewing should keep getting opportunities. It also means the Mets should be open to trading Robert or Polanco if the roster math gets too messy. Getting veterans healthy only helps if it gives the organization options. It becomes a problem if it pushes the young players back into the background.

Polanco and Robert moving forward in rehab is news. But the real story is what the Mets do next, because the worst outcome would be letting two returning veterans block the only part of this season that still feels productive.