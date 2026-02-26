The Mets didn’t just lose Pete Alonso. They lost a security blanket, a 40-homer threat, a guy who could flip a game with one angry swing and send Citi Field into orbit. And instead of chasing another prototypical slugging first baseman to plug that crater-sized hole, they did something far more interesting — and far more dangerous.

They handed the job to Jorge Polanco.

A Gamble at the Cold Corner

Let’s call it what it is. The Mets watched Alonso walk out the door and decided that a career second baseman — one with exactly one inning of big-league experience at first base — was the answer. Not a traditional masher. Not a glove-first veteran. Polanco.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

And honestly? I kind of love the nerve of it.

During a strong 2025 season with the Seattle Mariners, Polanco trained to handle first base because Seattle seemed ready to shift things around. Then they traded for Josh Naylor and kept Polanco planted at second. So all that prep work? Pocketed. Stored away.

Now the New York Mets are cashing it in.

Polanco made his unofficial debut at first during an intrasquad game this week, and per SNY, he said he feels “great” at the position. He admitted it’s “harder than what you expect…but this is the perfect time to get ready.” That’s an honest answer. Not bravado. Not fake confidence. Just a guy grinding through reps.

Jorge Polanco made his unofficial debut at first base today in a Mets intrasquad game



He says he feels "great" at the position: "As I get more reps, I'm going to get more comfortable" pic.twitter.com/lp8j9iqgMd — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) February 26, 2026

And he’ll need them.

The Bat Is the Real Bet

Here’s the part that matters: the Mets aren’t asking Polanco to be Alonso. They’re asking him to hit.

Last season he blasted 26 home runs and posted a 132 wRC+, which means he was 32 percent better than league average at the plate. That’s not empty production. That’s real impact. It earned him the 2025 Silver Slugger at second base, and it wasn’t smoke and mirrors either — his hard-hit rate jumped, his pull power returned, and he punished mistakes the way he did back in his All-Star days with Minnesota.

He’s never going to be a 50-homer monster like Alonso was at his peak. Different body. Different swing. Different everything. But 25 to 30 bombs with on-base skills and switch-hitting flexibility? That plays. Especially in a lineup that needs length more than it needs one singular superhero.

And Citi Field isn’t exactly Coors. You earn your home runs there.

Defense? Buckle Up

Now, let’s not sugarcoat it. Polanco was already a mediocre defender at second by most advanced metrics. Outs Above Average never loved him. Defensive Runs Saved was lukewarm at best. He actually began his career as a shortstop before sliding to the keystone, which tells you the arm is fine and the instincts are decent — but range was never his calling card.

First base is different. Footwork around the bag. Scoops in the dirt. Holding runners. Stretching without tearing something. It’s detail work, and it’s relentless.

Still, first base can hide a lot of sins. You’re not covering as much ground. You’re not turning double plays under duress every inning. If he becomes even passable — just steady enough — the Mets will live with it. They’ll squint at the defensive metrics and say, fine, whatever.

Because the bat is the point.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This Is About Identity

Replacing a franchise legend isn’t about cloning him. It’s about pivoting. Alonso defined the Mets’ power identity for years. Now they’re trying something more fluid, more modern — a switch-hitter with positional flexibility who can slide around the diamond when needed.

Polanco will still see time elsewhere. That’s part of the appeal. He’s not chained to the bag forever.

But make no mistake: this is a gamble. A bold one. If the offense dips back toward league average and the defense gets messy, fans are going to feel that void every single night. The comparisons won’t stop. They shouldn’t.

Yet if Polanco repeats that 132 wRC+ season and finds his footing at first by May? The narrative flips. Suddenly it’s savvy roster construction. Suddenly it’s forward-thinking.

That’s how this town works.