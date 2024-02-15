Mets’ Jake Odorizzi named a valuable depth option for pitching staff

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets did much work to restructure their pitching staff this offseason, but one report suggests that another veteran contributor could solidify their depth.

Fan Nation’s Matthew Postins identified Jake Odorizzi as a viable option for the Mets to pursue in free agency. Postins cited an MLB Network report from Jon Morosi that Odorizzi is healthy and currently being evaluated by a dozen teams after a shoulder injury cost him all of 2023 for the World Series-winning Texas Rangers:

Free agent RHP Jake Odorizzi, an All-Star starter in 2019, is throwing without restrictions and looking to sign a major league deal in the coming weeks.



Odorizzi, 33, has pitched off the mound this offseason in front of evaluators from 10 to 12 teams. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) February 12, 2024

Mets: Is Jake Odorozzi still capable of playing up to his performance in 2022?

When last seen in action during the 2022 season, Odorizzi, 33, posted a 50 percent win percentage along with a 4.40 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 106.1 innings pitched for the Houston Astros and Atlanta Braves. Odorozzi owns a career 3.99 ERA and has carried a reputation of being a reliable option in other franchises’ rotations.

Odorizzi also has playoff and World Series experience, having thrown on the mound in four postseason games including the 2021 World Series in the Astros’ losing effort against the Braves.

Mets will face competition to bring Odorozzi on board should they pursue him this winter

Odorizzi last scored $29.5 million in a three-year deal he signed with the Astros back in 2021. His time away from the diamond is likely to reduce his price point, though Odorozzi is seeking to join a team in the next few weeks.

He’s worth a look for the Mets. The franchise has added several starting pitchers to their lineup this winter including RHP Sean Manaea and Luis Severino, and could use as much support behind ace Kodai Senga to compete in the NL East in 2024. Though, they’ll have to compete with nearly half the league to land him.