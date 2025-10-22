Mets interview former Astros coach for current opening

The New York Mets might have boasted one of baseball’s top offenses in 2025, but that hasn’t stopped owner Steven Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns from tearing things down to build something sharper. Their 112 wRC+ ranked fifth among all MLB teams, yet behind the scenes, the organization saw room to grow—particularly when it comes to the philosophies guiding their hitters.

A changing leadership core

This offseason marks the start of a new chapter for the Mets’ coaching infrastructure. Manager Carlos Mendoza is staying put, but much of the staff around him will look very different in 2026. John Gibbons is out as bench coach, replaced by Kai Correa, who brings a reputation for preparation and calm leadership. More significantly, Jeff Albert, the former Cardinals and Astros hitting coordinator, will now oversee the team’s MLB hitting program.

Albert’s arrival signals a clear pivot toward modern offensive principles. He’s known for marrying biomechanics and analytics—tracking swing efficiency, contact quality, and decision-making at the plate. It’s the type of detailed, forward-thinking approach that has shaped several of baseball’s most consistent lineups in recent years. But even with Albert taking the lead, the Mets want multiple strong voices in their hitting department.

Troy Snitker enters the conversation

According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, New York has interviewed former Houston Astros hitting coach Troy Snitker for an assistant role under Albert. Snitker parted ways with Houston following the 2025 season, which saw the Astros miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016. Despite that disappointment, his six-year run with the team was filled with success—two American League pennants and a 2022 World Series title.

Snitker, 36, joined Houston’s staff in 2019 to work alongside Alex Cintron, forming a tandem that helped maintain the Astros’ offensive dominance during one of the most impressive stretches in franchise history. He’s credited for his ability to communicate complex hitting concepts in simple, actionable terms—a skill that resonated with veterans and younger players alike.

Before joining Houston, Snitker spent time coaching in North Georgia, where he built a reputation as a teacher first and foremost. His development-minded style and knack for connecting with hitters fit the type of environment the Mets want to build.

The family connection

The Snitker name already carries weight in the National League East. Troy’s father, Brian Snitker, managed the Atlanta Braves for years and became a familiar foe to Mets fans during the Braves’ run of dominance in the division.

Now, his son could find himself wearing orange and blue—an ironic twist that would bring a familiar name to the other side of one of baseball’s most heated rivalries.

A clear organizational vision

Sherman reported that Snitker is “near the top” of the Mets’ list for the open position. While no deal has been finalized, the team’s pursuit of him reinforces how intentional this rebuild is. Stearns and Cohen aren’t just collecting names—they’re assembling thinkers who can offer new-school analytics.

If hired, Snitker would bring a wealth of experience from a system long known for maximizing offensive output through preparation and adaptability. That’s precisely what the Mets hope to achieve: an offense that isn’t just talented, but intelligently constructed from the ground up.

Much like a chess player adjusting strategy after every match, the Mets are learning from their recent seasons—each success and failure offering new insight. They aren’t satisfied with raw numbers; they want a sustainable structure. Snitker’s background with the data-savvy Astros and his ability to communicate with players on a personal level make him an intriguing candidate to help lead that transformation.

In the end, whether or not Troy Snitker joins Jeff Albert’s staff, one thing is certain: the Mets are building a hitting department designed for long-term consistency, not quick fixes. Every move they’ve made this offseason has reinforced that mindset, and this pursuit of Snitker shows they’re serious about turning potential into precision.