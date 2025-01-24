Mets interested in ‘one-year’ deal for 2-time Cy Young winner

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Mets recently attended a bullpen session for free-agent right-hander Max Scherzer, according to Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated. While Scherzer’s days as one of the most dominant pitchers in baseball are behind him, the Mets appear intrigued by the idea of reuniting with the 40-year-old on a short-term deal. Ragazzo reported that the Mets have shown some interest in bringing Scherzer back on a one-year contract, likely in a low-risk, high-reward scenario.

Scherzer spent last season with the Texas Rangers, throwing 43.1 innings and posting a 3.95 ERA. While those numbers aren’t vintage Scherzer, they suggest he still has something left in the tank, even if his role would now be more limited.

A Diminished but Intriguing Arm

Over the past two seasons, Scherzer’s performance has declined significantly compared to his Hall of Fame-level peak. Last year, he struck out 8.31 batters per nine innings, a far cry from his days of regularly sitting in double digits. His 75.2% left-on-base rate and 32% ground ball rate suggest a pitcher who is no longer overpowering but still capable of generating some weak contact.

The Mets likely aren’t looking at Scherzer to anchor their rotation but instead see him as a potential innings eater for the back end. If needed, he could even transition into a bullpen role. At this stage of his career, Scherzer’s value lies in his experience and ability to give a team quality innings when the chips are down.

A Low-Risk Gamble

Signing Scherzer to a one-year deal would be a modest gamble for the Mets, who have made a habit of targeting high-upside, affordable veterans in recent free-agent cycles. Scherzer’s pedigree alone makes him a worthwhile flyer, especially if the Mets believe their pitching coaches can squeeze more value out of his diminished arsenal.

While his fastball velocity has dropped, and his slider isn’t quite as sharp as it once was, Scherzer still has the competitive fire and savvy that made him one of the best pitchers of his generation. If the Mets are looking for depth, leadership, and a pitcher unafraid of big moments, Scherzer checks all the boxes.

A Reunion Worth Considering

Bringing Scherzer back to Queens would be a nostalgia-infused move but one with practical benefits. While the Mets likely won’t count on him for high-leverage situations, his presence could stabilize the back end of the rotation or provide a safety net for a bullpen that could use some depth. For a team that values calculated risks, a low-cost deal for Scherzer makes perfect sense.