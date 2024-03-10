Mets’ interest in Juan Soto is heightened by a personal goal of Steve Cohen

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Steve Cohen is approaching his fourth season as owner of the New York Mets and has two more years to make good on a goal he set when he acquired the storied franchise.

Cohen wants to win a World Series within his first five years at the Mets’ helm. In order to accelerate their prospects, the billionaire is ready to spend big for the right talent. That talent may just be New York Yankees RF Juan Soto.

Mets may chase Juan Soto to hit World Series goal in 2025

Rumors have swirled for over a week that the Mets have a strong desire to sign the soon-to-be free agent when he hits the open market next winter.

Now, New York Post reporter John Heyman (via Bleacher Report’s Julia Stumbaugh) revealed that Cohen has extra incentive to bolster his roster with the reigning Silver Slugger award winner:

“I believe Cohen truly wants to win, but he may want to win just a bit more in the fifth year of his tenure after saying at the start he hoped to win a World Series within the first five years,” Heyman wrote.

Soto would elevate the Mets’ offense and provide a stellar glove in the outfield. His 35 home runs and 109 RBI’s behind a .275/.410/.519 slash line was one of the best individual stat lines among all sluggers in 2023.

Mets have the desire and capital to make Soto an enticing offer

The salary that he’ll warrant as a result of those MVP-caliber numbers will push the Mets’ cap to new heights. Though, Cohen may go as far as to capitulate to the projected $300 million plus he’ll garner from teams on a long-term deal, should he and the Yankees fail to come to terms on an extension.

The Mets came close to World Series contention in 2022, where they went 101-65 on the year. After major regression in 2023, Cohen is already looking ahead in hopes of giving the Mets their third World Series crown in franchise history.