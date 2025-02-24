Mets insider suggests team will rely on depth to replace Manaea

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Mets took a hit to their starting rotation plans on Monday when it was revealed that left-hander Sean Manaea has been diagnosed with a strained right oblique. These injuries can be difficult to predict, often acting like an unpredictable storm that clears quickly for some but lingers stubbornly for others. While Manaea is considered week to week, the general expectation is that he will not be ready in time for Opening Day.

A key piece for the Mets will have a delayed start to the season

When the Mets handed Manaea a $75 million contract, they did so with the vision of him being a stabilizing force in their rotation. He remains just that, but his season debut will have to wait a bit longer than originally planned. The team, however, appears to be taking a measured approach, not hitting the panic button just yet.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the Mets see the injury as relatively minor in the grand scheme of things. “The Mets are viewing Sean Manaea’s injury as relatively short-term, expect him back sometime in April (at least as of now). His situation doesn’t significantly change their pitching plans right now in terms of relying on depth, league sources said,” Sammon shared via X.

Manaea’s absence might open the door for another arm to start the season in the rotation. Names like Paul Blackburn and Griffin Canning could be options to fill in temporarily, but the Mets don’t seem particularly interested in signing a free agent as a replacement. It’s a situation where they appear comfortable with their current depth, trusting that they have enough internal options to navigate the early weeks of the season.

Looking Back on a Stellar Season

Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Manaea was nothing short of outstanding last year, showcasing exactly why the Mets made him such a priority in free agency. Across 181.2 innings, the lefty posted a 3.47 ERA while striking out 184 batters and issuing just 63 walks. His ability to eat innings while keeping hitters off balance was a major selling point and the Mets will certainly be eager to get him back on the mound as soon as he’s healthy.

For now, patience is the name of the game. The Mets aren’t making any drastic changes, and while they’ll have to shuffle their rotation temporarily, they remain optimistic that Manaea will return sooner rather than later.