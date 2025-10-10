Mets insider suggests manager will be on a very short leash in 2026

The New York Mets’ 2025 season ended not with a bang, but with a slow unraveling that left fans shaking their heads. After storming through April and May like a team on a mission, the Mets stumbled badly after mid-June and never found their footing again. What began as a promising campaign collapsed into an 83-79 finish, and they are watching from home how other clubs vie for glory. For a club with championship expectations and one of baseball’s highest payrolls, that outcome hit hard — and owner Steve Cohen didn’t take it lightly.

A Frustrated Owner Demands Accountability

Cohen, known for his financial muscle and growing impatience with mediocrity, was reportedly furious after the Mets missed the postseason. According to what former members of the coaching staff told Mets insider Mike Puma, “heads were going to roll” once the regular season wrapped. That prediction proved accurate. Within days, the organization announced sweeping coaching changes. Names like John Gibbons, Jeremy Hefner, and Eric Chavez all left the club — a clear sign that complacency would no longer be tolerated.

“You’ve got a pissed-off owner,” one former Mets coach told Puma, echoing the sentiment that Cohen’s tolerance for underachievement had officially run out. This wasn’t just routine turnover — it was a statement. Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns are trying to send a message: the window for excuses is closing fast.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Mendoza Retained, But the Clock Is Ticking

While much of the coaching staff was replaced, manager Carlos Mendoza survived the first round of housecleaning. But make no mistake — his seat is warm. Mendoza, who led the Mets to the National League Championship Series just a year ago in 2024, still has support within the organization. Yet even that goodwill has limits.

“If they are 10-20 at the end of April next year, [Mendoza] will be gone, unfortunately,” another former staff member told Puma. That comment captures the mood surrounding Mendoza’s situation perfectly: he isn’t the scapegoat, but he’s far from safe.

All of the Met coaches that were let go was because Steve Cohen was "pissed off", and Carlos Mendoza is next if the Mets start off slow next season, according to this Mike Puma’s recent article. pic.twitter.com/elLOcaaerE — Mets Batflip (@metsbatflip1) October 10, 2025

The Mets’ brass views Mendoza as capable — steady, respected, and accountable — but this is a results-driven business, and patience is wearing thin. Cohen didn’t invest billions to finish above .500; he invested to build a powerhouse. The 2026 season could determine whether Mendoza remains the man to lead it.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Weight of Expectations

Mendoza’s challenge isn’t just about winning games — it’s about reviving belief. The Mets’ early-season dominance in 2025 showed what this roster could be at its best: explosive, resilient, and deep. But by late summer, that same roster looked disjointed and unsure. Injuries, inconsistency, and mounting pressure took their toll. The collapse was so stark it felt like watching a race car run out of fuel on the final lap — all speed, no finish.

Fans have every right to be frustrated. For a franchise that’s poured immense resources into competing with the league’s elite, another missed playoff run stings. Mendoza has been at the center of that emotional storm — praised one year, scrutinized the next.

A Make-or-Break Year Ahead

The Mets’ decision to keep Mendoza wasn’t made lightly. He’s shown the ability to steady the clubhouse and guide the team deep into October, as seen during that memorable 2024 postseason run to the NLCS. That credibility bought him time — but not much. The message from Cohen and Stearns is crystal clear: improvement must come quickly.

As the Mets head into 2026, the margin for error is razor-thin. Cohen’s competitive fire burns hotter than ever, and Mendoza now finds himself managing not just a team, but expectations that could define his future in New York.

Because in Queens, patience has an expiration date — and the clock has already started ticking.