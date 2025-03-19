Mets insider projects September hero starting the season in Triple-A

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Last season, when Francisco Lindor went down with a back injury at the worst possible time, the New York Mets were left scrambling. With little choice, they turned to Luisangel Acuña, one of their top prospects, despite his uninspiring 69 wRC+ in Triple-A. What followed was a shock to everyone—Acuña tore it up in the majors, posting a scorching 166 wRC+ over 40 plate appearances.

That left the Mets with a classic baseball conundrum: which sample size matters more? Nearly 600 underwhelming Triple-A plate appearances, or 40 eye-opening ones in the big leagues?

The Safer Bet: Acuña Starts in Triple-A

For all the excitement Acuña generated in his brief MLB stint, it’s hard to ignore the larger body of work. A full season of struggling at the plate in Triple-A doesn’t just get erased by a hot couple of weeks in the majors. It’s like cramming for a test and acing one quiz but bombing the rest of the semester—coaches and front offices tend to trust the long-term track record.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

That’s why Mets insider Danny Abriano predicts Acuña will start the season in Triple-A Syracuse. The Mets’ projected bench looks like Brett Baty or Donovan Walton, Tyrone Taylor, Starling Marte, and a backup catcher—meaning there’s simply no room for Acuña at the moment.

Acuña’s Strengths and Weaknesses

Defensively, Acuña checks all the boxes. He’s smooth at second base, solid at shortstop, and plays like he belongs. But offense is the concern.

A 69 wRC+ at Triple-A suggests he struggled to get on base and lacked the necessary pop in his bat. The Mets want to see him refine his approach and add more consistency before trusting him in an everyday role.

Credit: Jason Parkhurst-Imagn Images

Still in the Fight—For Now

Spring battles aren’t over just yet. Acuña is still in the mix for the second base and backup infielder spots alongside Walton and Baty. The Mets haven’t announced their final roster decisions, but sending Acuña back to Syracuse makes too much sense. He needs to prove he can sustain success over the long haul, and the best place to do that is where he can get everyday at-bats.