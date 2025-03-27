Mets insider predicts huge power season for All-Star slugger

Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets are set to square off against the Houston Astros on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. ET at Daikin Park. Right-hander Clay Holmes gets the start for New York, looking to hold his own against a potent Houston lineup and lefty Framber Valdez.

It’s a matchup that should bring some early-season intrigue, but perhaps the most interesting storyline isn’t about the game itself—it’s about Pete Alonso and the sky-high expectations surrounding him.

The Polar Bear’s Big Year?

If you take a quick glance at the Mets’ batting order, you won’t have to look far to find Pete Alonso. The All-Star slugger is expected to settle into the third spot, where he’ll be hunting history. With 27 more home runs, he will officially become the Mets’ all-time leader in long balls—a milestone that could fuel an already powerful bat.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Alonso’s situation adds another layer of intrigue. While he just signed a two-year deal, he has the option to test free agency after this season. If there was ever a time for him to go full-throttle at the plate, this is it.

Andy Martino’s Massive Prediction

SNY’s insider Andy Martino made a splash on Thursday when he answered a simple question from a fan: “If Pete Alonso struggles in the three-hole, how long till Mendy (Mets manager Carlos Mendoza) makes a change?”

Martino’s response was anything but cautious: “Mendoza will not have this problem because Alonso will hit at least 50 home runs this year. I mean it.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

That’s a serious statement, but it’s not just empty hype. Alonso has already proven he can clear the 50-homer mark—he did it as a rookie in 2019, launching 53 bombs.

Can Alonso Return to His Peak?

Since that electric rookie campaign, Alonso has settled into the 40-homer range, which is still elite territory. Even last year, in what was considered a “down” season, he managed 34 homers. That’s a testament to just how dangerous his bat really is—when a season of 34 home runs is viewed as a disappointment, you know the bar is set incredibly high.

Martino clearly believes Alonso has another gear left in him. If the Mets’ slugger taps into that power at full force, not only will Mendoza never have to consider moving him down in the order, but pitchers across the league will have a major problem on their hands.