Mets ‘inquire’ about high-upside Mariners starting pitcher

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Pitching, MLB-wide, is definitely in high demand these days. We have seen some exorbitant prices being paid to free agents and some jaw-dropping prospect packages paid by contenders for impact starters and relievers via trade. With this in mind, it’s important to acknowledge the fine work done by the New York Mets in trying to bring in competitive starters, but they need more impact arms if they are going to hang with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres and others National League powerhouses.

The Mets have already brought in Frankie Montas and Clay Holmes for the rotation, and they had Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Paul Blackburn, Jose Butto, and Tylor Megill. That’s not a bad group, but they need at least one additional frontline starter.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

They have been tied to names such as Corbin Burnes, Walker Buehler, and other aces. If they prefer to deal some prospects instead of handing another huge contract, they could potentially look at Seattle Mariners’ ace Luis Castillo to bolster their rotation.

Castillo would be a steady addition by the Mets

In fact, reports on Monday say that the Mets have already contacted the Mariners to get a feel of what it takes to acquire Castillo.

“A report from The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal this evening name-checks two more clubs who have “at least inquired” after the veteran: the Mets and the Orioles. With that said, however, Rosenthal emphasizes that Mariners are only willing to deal Castillo if the return package improves the big league club as they look to return to the postseason next year,” Nick Deeds of MLB Trade Rumors wrote.

At this point, it might be a questionable fit between the Mets and the Mariners because the former have more prospects than MLB-ready pieces available for trade. The Mets are doing their homework nonetheless, as Castillo would definitely be an improvement over most of their starters.

The 32-year-old left a 3.64 ERA in 2024 with the Mariners and boasts a 3.56 ERA for his career. He is already a veteran, and his best years are probably behind him, but he can still help the Mets.

Luisangel Acuña could be a player that interests Seattle in negotiations.