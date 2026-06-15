The Mets’ injury board somehow got busier again. That feels like the safest way to describe Monday. The Mets are placing Christian Scott on the injured list, Kodai Senga is stepping back into the rotation, Francisco Lindor is still moving through simulated-game work, and Jorge Polanco has been transferred to the 60-day IL.

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None of these updates mean the same thing. Scott is the new loss, Senga is returning, Lindor is the slowly being brought back, and Polanco has take a step back.

Christian Scott is the fresh rotation hit

The Scott news is the most immediate problem. SNY reported that the Mets are placing him on the injured list with a right hip impingement, though the injury is not believed to be serious.

That qualifier helps. It also does not erase the timing. Scott had been scheduled to start Tuesday against Cincinnati, and he has been one of the few Mets starters with a clean argument this season. A 3.10 ERA over nine starts is not just useful. It is stability on a staff that has spent too much time living in emergency mode.

For a pitcher coming off Tommy John surgery, Scott had already given the Mets more than they could have reasonably demanded this quickly. Losing him now, even if it is short-term, takes away one of the few rotation pieces that was actually trending in the right direction.

Kodai Senga gets his opening

Senga is the corresponding rotation answer, but that does not make his return simple. The Mets plan to activate Senga on Tuesday to take Scott’s place against the Reds.

That is a major development because Senga was originally expected to make another minor league rehab start this week. Instead, the Mets need him now. He has been out since late April with lumbar spine inflammation and later dealt with ulnar nerve irritation, which makes this return feel less like a clean finish line and more like a necessary gamble.

The Mets do not need Senga to be perfect right away. They do need him to look healthy, hold his stuff, and give them something close to normal starter innings. With Scott down, the bar is not cosmetic. It is survival.

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Francisco Lindor is still inching closer

Lindor is the update that actually sounds positive, even if it still requires patience. He played in another simulated game, which keeps pushing his calf rehab toward the final stages.

That has been the focus since Lindor started ramping up simulated-game work late last week. The Mets need him to run, defend, recover, and repeat it without discomfort before this becomes a real return. A simulated game is progress. It is not the lineup card yet.

Still, Lindor’s update matters because the Mets badly need one of these injury stories to keep moving in the right direction. The offense has looked too thin for too long without him.

Jorge Polanco’s 60-day IL move says enough

Polanco’s transfer to the 60-day IL is a different kind of update. It clears roster space, but it also confirms the Mets are not close to getting him back.

That is not exactly shocking. Polanco has been fighting the same left Achilles issue for months, and the Mets had already reached the point where the best-case version looked like a DH-only return if the leg calmed down enough. Now the calendar gets pushed even further away.

The Mets can call some of this manageable. They can point to Senga coming back and Lindor progressing. But Monday still made the larger picture clear: this roster is not getting healthy in a straight line.

Scott goes down. Senga gets rushed into the opening. Lindor keeps working. Polanco keeps waiting. That is the Mets’ season in one injury update.