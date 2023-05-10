Mets Injury Update: Scherzer’s neck spasms, Verlander fully recovered

Mets pitcher Justin Verlander throws against Tigers during the first inning at Comerica Park on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

Before the Mets‘ comeback fell just short in the series opener against the Cincinnati Reds, dropping them to 17-19 on the season, the blue and orange got some disappointing injury news.

Scherzer misses another start for the Mets:

Max Scherzer has missed another start as Tuesday night’s scheduled starter did not pitch due to neck spasms.

According to Ben Weinrib of MLB.com, Scherzer felt a neck issue beginning during his workout on Sunday and did a micro-needling treatment. However, the 38-year-old woke up on Monday with the right side of his neck locked and did not improve by Tuesday.

Scherzer is expected to avoid a trip to the IL, and according to Tim Healey of Newsday, he hopes to make a start in the upcoming four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

The Mets called up David Peterson from Triple-A Syracuse to make a start and placed Jimmy Yacabonis on the 15-day IL with a left quad strain to make room on the roster.

The Mets and Scherzer will hope this latest hiccup will be the last, as between injuries and a 10-game suspension, he has only pitched 22.2 innings to a 5.56 ERA.

Verlander is back:

In positive news, the Mets’ other veteran ace appears fully healthy.

Justin Verlander missed the season’s start with a low-grade teres major strain and debuted against the Detroit Tigers last Thursday.

Verlander threw 79 pitches in five innings allowing only two runs while striking out five and walking just one.

The reigning AL Cy Young winner will make his second start tonight, going head-to-head with Reds ace Hunter Greene.

Help is on the way.

Pitching struggles have undoubtedly been a key reason why the Mets have stumbled out of the gate, but help is on the way.

Carlos Carrasco made three starts this season, pitching to an 8.56 ERA in 13.2 innings before going to the IL with a bone spur. Cookie made his first rehab start yesterday for Double-A Binghamton throwing 33 pitches in three innings and allowing one run.

Carrasco’s low pitch count indicates he could require another rehab start before rejoining the rotation.

Left-handed reliever Brooks Raley has been out since April 29th with left elbow inflammation but threw a simulated game on May 3rd at Citi Field and, according to Buck Showalter, should rejoin the bullpen when eligible to return on May 13th.