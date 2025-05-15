Mets’ injured reliever takes big step in recovery from elbow surgery

Baseball careers don’t usually come with guarantees. For New York Mets‘ righty Drew Smith, the harsh reminder came in mid-July 2024, when he traded the bright lights of Citi Field for the sterile glare of an operating room.

A promising season cut short. A potential multi-year contract shelved. Just like that, everything paused.

Now, the 31-year-old right-hander is inching his way back from Tommy John surgery—this time, with an internal brace added for extra security.

And the fire hasn’t dimmed. The Mets reliever is doing more than rehabbing. He’s proving he still belongs.

Halfway up the hill, fully locked in

Earlier this week, Smith hit a notable rehab milestone: 10 pitches from halfway up the mound. That may sound modest to outsiders, but for a pitcher post-surgery, it’s monumental.

Like climbing halfway up Everest, every inch forward represents months of pain, patience, and persistence.

If all goes well, Smith expects to be throwing from the top of the mound in just a few weeks. By late summer, rehab games could be underway—a key step before rejoining the big-league bullpen.

Relievers tend to return faster than starters after undergoing Tommy John, thanks to their less demanding workloads. No need to build up to 90 pitches or six innings. Just a few clean outs at a time, which is Smith’s bread and butter.

Reliable when healthy, and the numbers prove it

When healthy, Drew Smith has quietly been one of the Mets’ most dependable middle relievers. He owns a career ERA of 3.48—solid by any bullpen metric.

And before his 2024 campaign was abruptly interrupted, he was cruising with a 3.06 ERA over 17.2 innings.

That’s the kind of production any team would take from a middle reliever, especially one who understands his role and embraces it.

Aside from one start in 2021, Smith has been a bullpen fixture, offering consistency even when the Mets’ season wasn’t.

One-year deal, big potential reward

Before the injury, Smith looked poised for a longer-term contract in the offseason. Instead, he settled for a one-year deal with a club option for 2026—a smart move for both sides.

For the Mets, it’s low-risk depth. For Smith, it’s a chance to prove he’s not done yet.

The Mets are genuinely excited about the prospect of having Smith back eventually.

Smith’s return could provide depth to the Mets’ bullpen

The Mets bullpen has suffered its fair share of blows this year. Injuries, inconsistencies, and a lack of depth have complicated things, but the unit has managed to power through.

Smith’s return, even in a limited role, could bring some much-needed calm.

He’s not flashy. He won’t rack up 100-mph radar readings or headline highlight reels. But much like a reliable middle gear on a mountain bike, he helps keep things moving when the terrain gets rough.

For a team fighting for stability, that’s gold.

A rehab worth rooting for

Baseball is full of comeback stories. But there’s something especially grounding about a player like Smith. He’s not chasing Cy Youngs or MVPs—he’s chasing the chance to pitch another clean inning. That humility, that grit, resonates.

It’s easy to root for the underdog. It’s even easier when that underdog has already proven he can get outs in the biggest league in the world.

And now, as Drew Smith gradually climbs back up the mound, every pitch is a reminder: setbacks may delay you, but they don’t define you.

