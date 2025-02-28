Mets injured infielder will miss the entire season

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Nick Madrigal signed a one-year deal with the New York Mets on January 31, looking to carve out a role as a backup infielder. Unfortunately, fate had other plans. His journey with the team ended almost as soon as it started, derailed by an injury that may wipe out his entire season before he ever gets a chance to contribute.

A Devastating Turn of Events

Spring training is supposed to be a time for players to shake off the rust and prove their worth. For Madrigal, it became a nightmare. On February 23, he left a game with what initially seemed like a dislocated shoulder. But after further tests, the diagnosis got worse—he had suffered a fractured left shoulder.

The Mets wasted no time placing him on the 60-day injured list, which was bad enough. But the real gut punch came when Mets insider Anthony DiComo reported that surgery was likely and that Madrigal was “probably done for the entire season.”

Nick Madrigal is likely to undergo surgery on his fractured left shoulder. He's probably done for the entire season. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) February 28, 2025

Baseball has its fair share of comeback stories—players returning ahead of schedule, defying expectations—but this doesn’t seem like one of those cases. The Mets were hoping Madrigal could provide depth and versatility. Now, they’ll have to look elsewhere.

A Lost Opportunity

Madrigal might not be a game-changing hitter—his career 88 wRC+ confirms he’s been below league average—but his skillset made him an ideal utility piece. He brings speed, solid defense, and enough offensive potential to keep pitchers honest. The Mets needed a reliable backup infielder, and he could have filled that role well.

Instead, they’ll now turn to other options. Donovan Walton, Luisangel Acuña, and Brett Baty will all battle for a roster spot. The competition will be fierce, but none of them were originally penciled in for this role.

What Now for the Mets?

Losing Madrigal before the season even starts is a frustrating blow, especially for a team that values depth. But baseball doesn’t wait for anyone. The Mets will move on, reshuffling their infield plans and hoping someone else steps up. As for Madrigal, his journey in Queens may end before it ever truly begins.