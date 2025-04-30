Mets: Huascar Brazobán to get important assignment on Wednesday

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

On a night that feels part strategy, part comeback story, the New York Mets are giving left-hander Brandon Waddell a unique re-entry into Major League Baseball.

After globe-trotting through Korea, Taiwan, and the minor leagues since his last MLB appearance in 2021, Waddell is getting the call—but not quite in the traditional way.

Brazobán Opens the Door

Rather than tossing Waddell straight into the lion’s den to face the teeth of the Arizona Diamondbacks’ lineup, Mets manager Carlos Mendoza is choosing to ease him in.

The plan? Use veteran right-hander Huascar Brazobán as the opener—a move designed to outmaneuver Arizona’s bats before Waddell even toes the rubber.

It’s not Brazobán’s first rodeo in this role. The 34-year-old has already served as an opener once this season, and with a sparkling 1.56 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 17.1 innings, he’s earned the Mets’ trust.

Like a knight shielding his rookie partner, Brazobán will face the heavy hitters early, letting Waddell slide in shortly after that.

Mind Games and Matchups

This approach isn’t just about easing Waddell in—it’s also a chess move meant to keep the Diamondbacks on their heels. If Arizona stacks their order with right-handed hitters expecting to see the lefty Waddell, Brazobán’s potential to contribute two innings catch them flat-footed.

It’s lineup misdirection, baseball-style. Once Brazobán exits, Waddell is expected to take over and provide multiple innings, assuming he can keep up the rhythm he’s found in Triple-A.

He’s posted an impressive 1.54 ERA across 23.1 innings down there, a promising sign that his game has sharpened during his time abroad and in the minors.

From Journeyman to Key Contributor?

This isn’t just a spot appearance for Waddell—it’s a chance to prove he’s more than a depth piece. He’s already fought his way back through a maze of international leagues, and now, with the Mets relying on unconventional tactics and a patchwork pitching staff, the stage is set for him to make his mark again.

The curtain rises tonight. The roles are set. Now it’s just a matter of execution.