Mets have surprising interest in star free agent infielder

As of Tuesday afternoon, the New York Mets still hadn’t brought back slugging first baseman Pete Alonso or anyone to replace him. This means that, unless that changes, it will likely be Mark Vientos one sliding across the infield to play the cold corner.

Of course, this would create an opening at third base. At the moment, Brett Baty would be the one in charge of taking over the hot corner. He has had a hard time establishing himself in the majors, but the organization has him as an option. Still, it’s hard to see the Mets not doing anything else to improve the offensive output of their infield. They are said to be considering multiple options via free agency and trade at both infield corners.

The Mets are reportedly interested in signing Houston Astros 3B Alex Bregman

According to a recent report from Mark Feinsand of MLB.com (h/t SNY), one of the options they are considering is former Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, who won two World Series in 2017 and 2022.

The Mets have competition for Bregman

Feinsand reports that the Mets are among a group of six teams with a genuine interest in Bregman. The Astros, the New York Yankees, the Boston Red Sox, the Detroit Tigers, and the Toronto Blue Jays are the other teams in contention.

The Mets and Yankees need offensive help badly, especially the latter after missing out on Juan Soto. The Red Sox are eager to bring in stars, while Bregman has former Astros to reconnect with in the Tigers (manager AJ Hinch) and the Blue Jays (George Springer).

Houston has offered Bregman a six-year deal but the player and his camp aren’t happy with the terms. This opens the door for the Mets, Yankees, and other contenders. Bregman has been a steady, consistent offensive force throughout his impressive career to this point. He has never had a season below 114 wRC+ and is at a career 135 mark with 39.7 fWAR.

His steady bat would slot in nicely near the top of the Mets lineup, around Francisco Lindor, Soto, Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, and others.