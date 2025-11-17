Every offseason brings its own brand of anxiety for the New York Mets, but few winters in recent memory have felt quite like this one. The franchise stands at a crossroads with Pete Alonso, the face of its power core and one of the most beloved players to come through Queens in decades. Fans don’t need spreadsheets to tell them what their eyes and hearts already know: the Mets are better with Alonso than without him. Yet the business of baseball has a way of complicating even the most obvious decisions.

For all the noise surrounding dollars, the real divide seems to be years. Team president David Stearns has built a reputation as someone who doesn’t hand out long-term deals to aging sluggers, no matter how iconic they are or how many balls they’ve launched into the Citi Field stands. Alonso’s camp reportedly wants four or five years. The Mets prefer something shorter. In this kind of standoff, emotion rarely wins.

A Potential Successor Already in the Building

If Alonso leaves, the organization does have a fallback option, even if it’s one that might not soothe the fanbase. MLB writer Mark Feinsand suggested that Mark Vientos could be the next man up, filling first base if the Polar Bear heads elsewhere. That idea has been floating around for months, but hearing it from a national writer gives it more weight.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Feinsand outlined the scenario clearly: Alonso has deep roots in New York, the team has already held preliminary conversations with Scott Boras, and Stearns will ultimately decide if the commitment aligns with his long-term vision. The Mets know they can’t replace Alonso’s production outright, but Vientos at least offers a cheaper internal alternative with upside.

Vientos Has Shown Flashes, But He Isn’t Alonso

Vientos originally debuted as a third baseman, a position that never quite suited him defensively. But his bat has always intrigued the Mets, and his breakout 2024 campaign made them believe they had something real on their hands. Twenty-seven homers, a 132 wRC+, and stretches where he looked like one of the most dangerous young hitters in the National League.

Then 2025 happened. Injuries, inconsistent timing, and defensive concerns dragged him down to a 97 wRC+. His 17 homers didn’t tell the full story, but they also didn’t do much to silence concerns. Still, the second half of his season offered a glimmer of hope. Vientos posted an 81 wRC+ before the All-Star break and a much healthier 116 afterward. The Mets haven’t given up on him, not by a long shot.

But comparing him to Alonso isn’t fair. Alonso remains one of baseball’s elite run producers. A 141 wRC+ in 2025, 38 home runs, 126 RBIs. That’s superstar output, the kind that anchors a lineup and sets the tone nightly. Expecting Vientos to replicate that, even with growth, feels unrealistic.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

What Happens If the Mets Choose the Budget Path?

This is where things get tricky for the Mets. If they decide to allocate big money to another area of the roster, perhaps aiming to upgrade the outfield or fortify the pitching staff, then rolling with Vientos at first base becomes a strategic choice rather than a surrender. There’s a world where it works. Vientos takes another step, the rest of the lineup absorbs some pressure, and the Mets get younger and more cost-efficient.

But try telling that to the fans. Alonso isn’t just a hitter. He’s a presence, a personality, a force who changes the feel of a game with one swing. Replacing that with promise instead of certainty is a hard sell.

The Mets can talk themselves into the logic. The fans will feel the loss more personally. The real question is whether Stearns is willing to meet Alonso halfway or if the Mets are preparing to enter a future that feels a little lighter in power and a lot heavier in emotion.