Mets have ‘absolutely no plans’ to fire Carlos Mendoza after collapse, but changes are coming

It was all lined up for the New York Mets. A gift-wrapped opportunity to punch their ticket to October baseball sat right in front of them. The Milwaukee Brewers had done their part, taking down the Cincinnati Reds and clearing a path for the Mets to control their destiny. All New York had to do was beat the Miami Marlins on Sunday.

Instead, the Mets flatlined. A 4-0 loss to Miami didn’t just close out the regular season — it slammed the door on a year that started with promise and ended in bitter disappointment. From a 45-24 start in mid-June to an uninspiring 83-79 finish, the Mets unraveled like a once-tight rope suddenly fraying under pressure.

A season of squandered potential

This wasn’t supposed to happen. Ownership opened its checkbook to the tune of more than $300 million, the highest payroll in Major League Baseball. Juan Soto arrived in Queens with fanfare, pitching depth was reinforced, and optimism ran high. For a while, it looked justified — the Mets had the makings of a contender.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

But cracks began to show after June 12, and they never sealed up. While the Reds, with the same final record, earned the playoff berth thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker, the Mets were left staring at the scoreboard in disbelief.

The fall felt particularly cruel because it wasn’t about one bad stretch or a few unlucky breaks. This was systemic. The Mets failed to make impactful moves at the trade deadline, a misstep that loomed large in the final weeks. A rotation that once looked solid faltered, the lineup went silent in key moments, and the swagger from spring turned into a September stumble.

Carlos Mendoza staying put — for now

Naturally, questions are swirling around manager Carlos Mendoza. After a collapse of this magnitude, many fans expected accountability at the top. But according to reporting from SNY’s Andy Martino, the Mets have no plans to fire Mendoza.

On one hand, it’s a vote of confidence in a skipper who remains among the youngest and most talented in baseball. On the other hand, it’s a clear sign the front office doesn’t believe this disaster falls entirely on the manager’s shoulders. Still, Martino warned fans to “expect notable and perhaps widespread changes to the coaching staff.” Translation: Mendoza may survive, but some of his lieutenants likely won’t.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Pete Alonso adds to the uncertainty

If losing the season wasn’t enough of a gut punch, Mets fans received more unsettling news immediately afterward. Pete Alonso, the heart of the lineup and the face of the franchise, announced he plans to opt out and explore free agency again.

Alonso’s decision throws another curveball into the offseason. The first baseman has been the team’s most consistent slugger, and his absence would leave a massive void both on the field and in the clubhouse. Whether this is leverage for a bigger deal or a genuine desire to test the market remains to be seen.

The long winter ahead

For Mets fans, Monday morning felt like waking from a bad dream. Just months ago, they were watching one of the best records in baseball. Now they’re left with memories of missed chances, underperformance, and a bitter reminder that money doesn’t always buy wins.

The collapse was more than just a statistical stumble — it was a psychological one, the kind that lingers long after the final out. In some ways, it mirrored watching a marathon runner sprint out to an early lead only to run out of gas in the final stretch.

Still, all hope isn’t lost. The Mets have Soto under contract, deep pockets, and the bones of a roster that can compete. Change is inevitable, and change might be exactly what this team needs. The winter will feel long in Queens, but the blueprint for a turnaround is there — and 2026 will be the true test of whether this year was an aberration or a sign of something deeper.