Mets have a secret bullpen weapon

It might sound crazy to some, but the New York Mets could very well end the season with one of the most reliable and consistent bullpens in baseball.

What’s the secret? A willingness to cast a wide net. The best bullpens don’t come from just free agency splurges or first-round draft picks—they’re built through a mix of signings, trades, and, most importantly, player development.

Giving pitchers the right tools, coaching, and environment to refine their game can turn a forgotten name into a bullpen cornerstone.

Diamonds in the Rough

You’d be shocked at how many elite relievers were once considered afterthoughts—late-round draft picks, failed starters, or waiver-wire pickups. The Mets have taken this to heart, and one of their best current bullpen pieces is proof of that philosophy.

Take Max Kranick, for example. The Mets claimed him off waivers in January 2024, and after a year of refining his mechanics, building his strength, and tweaking his arsenal, he’s quickly become a critical piece of their relief corps.

A Breakout in Progress

Kranick showcased his value on Tuesday against the Marlins, tossing three perfect innings with a strikeout to keep the Mets in the game. So far in 2025, he’s logged 3.2 scoreless innings with a spotless 0.00 ERA.

The right-hander’s velocity is up, averaging nearly 96 mph on his fastball—about a tick and a half higher than his Triple-A readings last year. His slider has bite, and his command has been spot-on.

The strikeouts haven’t fully arrived yet, but they will. He fanned 15 hitters in 12.1 spring innings, and his ability to miss bats is evident.

From Waiver Claim to Bullpen Staple

Kranick’s journey hasn’t been a straight line. He spent all of 2023 rehabbing from Tommy John surgery, then entered 2024 as just another name on the Mets’ roster bubble. He worked his way from Triple-A contributor to spring training standout in 2025, and now? He’s a key member of the Mets’ bullpen.

In a game that can be unpredictable, one thing is clear: Kranick has earned his place, and it’s tough to picture this Mets bullpen without him.