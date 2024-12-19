Mets have a band of misfit toys in their starting rotation

Credit: James A. Pittman-USA TODAY Sports

After recent signings, the New York Mets rotation depth includes Kodai Senga, David Peterson, Frankie Montas, Clay Holmes, Tylor Megill, Paul Blackburn, Jose Butto, and Griffin Canning. Nearly all of them, however, are attached to question marks.

Question marks surround the Mets’ pitchers

This uncertainty makes the Mets a threat to sign at least one top-of-the-rotation arm, and a trade is also a possibility. They just can’t rely on Senga, who posted a brilliant 2.98 ERA as a rookie in 2023 but missed most of 2024 with shoulder and calf issues, to lead the staff.

In fact, you can make a case for naming the Mets rotation “the band of misfits.” You have Senga barely pitching in 2024; Montas, his recurring shoulder issues and his 4.84 regular season ERA in 2024, Holmes being a reliever for virtually all of his MLB and Canning, acquired on Wednesday night, leading the American League in earned runs allowed this past season with 99.

These are all guys with injury issues, bad performances in the campaign that just ended, an upcoming role change, and other unusual situations.

The Mets’ band of misfits is full of risks but doesn’t lack potential

If there is an organization that could make it work, however, it’s definitely the Mets. They have the people, the resources, and the drive to achieve things with these pitchers. Improving and optimizing fastball shape, sharpening sliders, gaining a feel for the changeup, looking for the perfect release point and placement on the mound… You name it, and the Mets will individually look for the right formula and try to make pitchers own these changes.

We still might see the Mets bringing in a big free agent signing or trade on the pitching side, but if circumstances force them to work with their existing group, they just might pull it off.