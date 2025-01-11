Mets have a $24 million pile of cash to spend before touching final luxury tax threshold

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw the Mets shell out $101 million in luxury tax penalties, the organization appears to be taking a more calculated approach to spending in 2025. Yet, with $24 million in breathing room before hitting the $301 million luxury tax threshold, they still have plenty of financial flexibility to make impactful moves.

Pete Alonso Extension Remains a Priority

Pete Alonso’s long-term future with the Mets remains a pressing topic. With $24 million left to spend, locking up a cornerstone is more feasible than ever. Alonso’s power production—he hit 34 homers and drove in 88 RBIs last season—makes him a key component of the team’s lineup.

A deal for Alonso is not only realistic but essential, as letting him hit free agency in 2025 could leave the Mets scrambling for a replacement of his caliber — there aren’t many good options on the market at this point.

The structure of a potential deal may include opt-outs or shorter terms to give Alonso flexibility while maintaining the Mets’ long-term financial health. Either way, extending Alonso would solidify their offensive core and send a strong message about their commitment to competing at the highest level.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Room to Bolster the Bullpen

Beyond Alonso, the Mets can also look to strengthen other areas, particularly the bullpen. Star reliever Tanner Scott could be a prime target. The hard-throwing lefty posted a 1.75 ERA over 72 innings last season with 10.50 strikeouts per nine. Adding Scott would instantly boost a bullpen that struggled with consistency throughout 2024.

Scott’s ability to shut down both left- and right-handed hitters would give the Mets a high-leverage option to pair with closer Edwin Díaz. With Scott projected to earn a solid salary, maybe in the $13-14 million per season range, he wouldn’t eat up much of the Mets’ remaining budget, leaving room for further moves if necessary.

Learning from 2024’s Luxury Tax Blow

The Mets’ willingness to spend aggressively in 2024 pushed their payroll to astronomical levels, but it came with consequences. Paying $101 million in luxury tax penalties forced ownership to reconsider their approach, but it hasn’t completely ruled out bold moves. They’re unlikely to cross the $370 million mark again, but staying under the $301 million luxury tax threshold gives them a strategic advantage while avoiding another excessive financial hit.

Strategic Spending Ahead

With room to maneuver, the Mets can afford to be selective while still making impactful decisions. Whether it’s locking in Pete Alonso, securing a bullpen ace like Tanner Scott, or making another under-the-radar move, they’re in a prime position to bolster their roster without overextending financially. Smart spending could make the difference between competing for a playoff spot and contending for a championship.