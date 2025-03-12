Mets have 3 pitchers vying for 2 rotation spots

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training started with some tough blows for the New York Mets, as injuries to Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas forced the team to abandon their original plan of rolling with a six-man rotation. At one point, the situation looked dire enough to make fans wonder if the team would have to start scraping the bottom of the barrel for reinforcements.

But as the dust settles, things aren’t looking nearly as grim. Kodai Senga, David Peterson, and Clay Holmes have all been bright spots, delivering strong performances that have given the team some much-needed stability. The real question now is: who will round out the final two spots?

The Unexpected Dilemma

It’s almost funny how quickly things change in baseball. A few weeks ago, the Mets were in a mild panic over their rotation depth. Now, they actually have choices.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Three pitchers—Paul Blackburn, Tylor Megill, and Griffin Canning—are vying for those final two rotation spots, and they’re making the decision difficult. Each has impressed in their own way, which is both a blessing and a headache for manager Carlos Mendoza.

The Case for Each Pitcher

Blackburn, who underwent surgery last October for a cerebrospinal fluid leak, showed signs of promise in his most recent outing on Wednesday, tossing four perfect innings against the St. Louis Cardinals. The performance wasn’t without its concerns—he didn’t miss any bats and allowed six hard-hit balls—but it was a step in the right direction after a shaky start to the spring.

Megill has been electric, with his fastball touching 97-98 mph and a stellar 1.35 ERA in 6.2 innings. His seven strikeouts indicate he’s missing plenty of bats, but he still has a minor league option remaining, which could play a role in the final decision.

Canning has arguably the highest upside of the trio. A former highly regarded prospect in a dysfunctional Angels organization, he’s thriving with the Mets’ resources at his disposal.

His stuff has been sharp, and he boasts a perfect ERA with seven strikeouts in 5.1 innings this spring.

How Will the Mets Sort It Out?

Roster mechanics complicate things. Blackburn and Canning are out of minor league options, meaning they can’t be sent down without passing through waivers, where another team could claim them. Megill, on the other hand, has one option left, making him the easiest to send down—but also the hardest to justify given his strong performance.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

One possible solution? Keep Megill in the rotation, let Blackburn ease into the season as a long reliever, and give Canning a shot at one of the starting spots.

Blackburn still has time to solidify his case, and his latest outing was a step in the right direction. But with spring training winding down, this battle is far from over.