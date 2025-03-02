Mets: Good news and great news from 10-1 win against Tampa

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spring training games might not count for much, but they sure feel good when your team strings together wins. The New York Mets have done just that, notching their third consecutive victory to level their Grapefruit League record at 4-4. This time, they didn’t just win—they dominated. A 10-1 thrashing of the Tampa Bay Rays had everything: sharp pitching, patience at the plate, and a timely power surge.

Blade Tidwell Turns Heads With Immaculate Inning

Blade Tidwell isn’t exactly knocking on the Mets’ big-league door just yet. The right-hander had his struggles in Triple-A last year, posting a bloated 5.93 ERA over 85 innings. But on Saturday, he pitched like a man ready to force the issue.

Tidwell fired two perfect innings, striking out five and allowing no hits or walks. Most impressively, he delivered an immaculate inning—three strikeouts on nine pitches—an achievement as rare as a blue moon in baseball. It was the kind of outing that makes people take notice.

Mets prospect Blade Tidwell threw an immaculate inning today against the Rays: nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts. That was against legit big leaguers, too — Josh Lowe, Eloy Jiménez and José Caballero. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 1, 2025

Spring training is all about making an impression, and Tidwell is doing just that. He might not start the season in the majors, but performances like this inch him closer.

Power and Patience: A Winning Formula

The Mets’ offense put on a clinic in both patience and power, drawing nine walks from nine different hitters while also delivering three extra-base hits. Sure, they struck out 12 times, but when you have traffic on the bases all game, those K’s don’t sting as much.

Jose Siri provided the biggest spark, launching a three-run homer in the third inning that brought home Francisco Álvarez and Jesse Winker. It was the kind of swing that reminds you how dangerous this lineup can be when it’s clicking.

Donovan Walton’s Quiet Fight for a Roster Spot

With the Mets still figuring out their infield puzzle, Donovan Walton is trying to carve out a role as a utility option. The team is toying with the idea of Brett Baty playing second base and shortstop, but Walton is more of a natural fit there.

Unfortunately for him, he hadn’t done much at the plate this spring—until Saturday. Walton laced a double, a much-needed hit to help his case. One knock won’t win him a roster spot, but it’s a start. If he wants to stick, he’ll need more of those.