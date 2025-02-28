Mets: Good news and great news after 7-0 win vs. Nationals

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Mets flexed their muscles in a dominant 7-0 shutout against the Washington Nationals on Friday afternoon at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie. With the victory, the Mets inched closer to .500 in Grapefruit League action, now sitting at 3-4.

While spring training records don’t mean much in the grand scheme, individual performances certainly do, and the Mets had plenty to be excited about.

Soto Goes Deep—Again

Juan Soto has wasted no time making himself comfortable in a Mets uniform. After launching his first homer of the spring in his very first at-bat a few days ago, the Mets’ $765 million man sent another one over the wall on Friday. This time, he went opposite field, a classic Soto power move that shows just how dangerous he can be to all parts of the park.

It wasn’t an all-around dominant day for Soto—his home run was his only hit, and he didn’t walk—but when one swing produces two runs, it’s hard to complain. The Mets didn’t bring him in to hit bloop singles, after all.

A First Look at the “Elite Five”

For the first time this spring, the Mets rolled out the heart of their offensive machine: Francisco Lindor, Soto, Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Mark Vientos all shared a lineup card. If that group clicks the way the front office envisions, opposing pitchers are in for some long, miserable nights.

The early returns? Encouraging. The quintet combined for five hits in 14 at-bats, crossing the plate six times and driving in three runs. They also mixed in a double, a homer, and a walk for good measure. If this was just a preview of what’s to come, the Mets’ offense could be one of the scariest in baseball.

Brandon Sproat Shows Off His Stuff

Rookie right-hander Brandon Sproat got the start and made the most of his opportunity. He cruised through two scoreless innings without allowing a hit, a walk, or even a hint of trouble. His fastball sat in the high 90s, proving why he’s a name to watch as the Mets sort out their pitching depth.

After Sproat set the tone, the bullpen took over and slammed the door shut. Justin Hagenman, Jose Butto, Huascar Brazoban, Yacksel Rios, Cameron Foster, and Luis Moreno combined to complete the shutout, making sure the Nationals never even sniffed home plate.

The Mets may have some question marks heading into the season, but on Friday, they looked every bit like a team ready to make noise.