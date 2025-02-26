Mets: Good news and bad news from 4-1 defeat vs. Marlins

Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Spring training games may not count in the standings, but they sure give fans a taste of what’s to come. The New York Mets found themselves in a tight battle with the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, knotting things up in the sixth inning thanks to a key double from Pete Alonso. However, the Marlins managed to pull ahead late, sending the Mets to a 4-1 loss in Grapefruit League action.

Pete Alonso Brings the Power

Pete Alonso didn’t waste any time reminding everyone why he’s the heart of the Mets’ lineup. With the game tied, he delivered a clutch double to center field, bringing home Chris Williams.

The slugger has been heating up at just the right time, tallying two hits, three RBIs, and three walks over his last two games. If this is any indication, pitchers better be ready—March is right around the corner, and Alonso looks locked in.

RBI double for Pete Alonso ? pic.twitter.com/yN9o8Xgv9q — SNY (@SNYtv) February 26, 2025

Lindor Still Searching for His Swing

On the other side of things, Francisco Lindor is still trying to find his rhythm. The Mets’ star shortstop went 0-for-3 at the top of the order, bringing his spring total to 0-for-8.

The silver lining? He’s putting the ball in play—no strikeouts yet. Given his track record, it’s only a matter of time before he starts lacing hits all over the field. After all, he didn’t finish second in NL MVP voting last year by accident.

Paul Blackburn Starts Strong

If there’s a bright spot on the pitching side, it’s Paul Blackburn. With injuries shaking up the Mets’ rotation, the team is counting on him to step up, and he made a solid first impression. Blackburn, coming off back surgery in October, worked a clean inning with a strikeout in his spring debut.

While the bullpen couldn’t keep the Marlins contained, his performance was an encouraging sign that he’s on track to be ready for Opening Day.

Spring training is all about shaking off the rust, and while the Mets didn’t come out on top, there were plenty of takeaways—both good and bad.