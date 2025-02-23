Mets: Good news and bad news from 1-1 tie to Marlins and 6-11 loss to Nationals

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets had their second and third Spring Training games on Sunday via split squad, one being a loss to the Washington Nationals 6-11 and the other being a tie with the Miami Marlins 1-1.

Brett Baty had a solid performance against the Marlins

Brett Baty is one of the many young Mets players with a realistic chance at making the Opening Day roster, and even though it is still early in Spring Training, he had a promising game against the Marlins.

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Baty went 2-for-3 with a double in a game where New York could only muster five hits. Baty did have one at-bat against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (1.0 IP, 1 K), which resulted in a groundout in the bottom of the first inning.

Baty displayed solid bat-to-ball skills in this game, with his double coming off of a fastball down the middle and then a single off of a hanging curveball in his next at-bat. In his limited time in the Major Leagues throughout his career, he has struggled to be a consistent hitter at the plate, but it seems as though his quality of contact has improved.

If these types of at-bats become the norm for Baty, he could find his way onto the big league roster to start the 2025 season.

Starting pitcher Ty Adcock struggled mightily against the Nationals

Young pitcher Ty Adcock started the game against the Nationals and it was not pretty for him.

Adcock was unable to get out of the first inning as he allowed five hits, three earned runs, walked three batters, and struck out none in two-thirds of an inning. The Nationals started a lot of their regulars in this game and they had no problems hitting off of Adcock as they chased him out of the game quickly.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The damage done in the first inning was a staple of a rough pitching day for the Mets. The bullpen allowed six earned runs and only recorded six strikeouts all afternoon. Washington was all over the Mets’ pitching Sunday afternoon en route to an 11-run outing, which is encouraging for a Nationals team that is hoping for an improved offensive season.

On the bright side, the Mets did have an encouraging offensive day from prospect Simon Juan. He went 2-for-3 on the afternoon and blasted a three-run home run in the ninth inning.

Overview

The Mets are now 1-1-1 in the Spring Training festivities as they get a good look at some of their younger players to see how they can help a team with large expectations this year. New York’s next Spring Training game will be played Monday afternoon against the St. Louis Cardinals in Jupiter, Florida.