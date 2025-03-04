Mets: Good news and bad news after 6-1 loss to the Cardinals

Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets couldn’t find their rhythm at the plate, falling 6-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Florida.

After dropping this one, they now sit at 4-6 in Grapefruit League play.

Brett Baty and Luisangel Acuña were tested at new positions: second base and third base, respectively.

Baty Stands Out Amidst a Silent Lineup

Spring training has been Baty’s playground, and even on a day when the Mets’ offense was nowhere to be found, he found a way to contribute.

The 24-year-old not only played seven innings at second base—an important test as he eyes a utility role—but also reached base twice with a hit and a walk. That kind of consistency is exactly what he needs to convince the Mets he belongs on the Opening Day roster.

Baty is now slashing .444/.500/.833, proving that he deserves another long look in the big leagues.

Offense Struggles Again

If the Mets’ offense were a rollercoaster, it would have stalled at the peak after Saturday’s 10-run outburst. Since then, they’ve scratched across just six runs in three games.

Tuesday’s effort wasn’t much better, as they managed just five hits and two walks. Opportunities to score were rare, and when they did arise, the Mets couldn’t capitalize.

Megill and Company Hold Their Own

On the mound, there were some encouraging signs. Tylor Megill, who figures to be a key piece of the rotation after injuries to Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea, gave up just one run over 2.2 innings.

Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Megill, along with Ryne Stanek and Reed Garrett—all expected to contribute at the major league level—combined for 4.2 innings of one-run ball, striking out five.

Tylor Megill’s Spring Debut:



2.2IP 2H 1ER 1BB 2K 47P (31S)



Megill topped out at 98MPH on the heater, and utilized his entire arsenal#Mets are confident in Tylor this spring, so expect a lot more chatter with him as NYM figure out the rotation configuration pic.twitter.com/7Y5RYURkME — WardyNYM (@TheWardyNYM) March 4, 2025

While the bats struggled, the pitching staff, or at least the three aforementioned hurlers, held their own against a solid Cardinals lineup boasting Nolan Arenado, Brendan Donovan, Masyn Winn, and others.

Spring training is all about adjustments, and for the Mets, the offense will need to find its footing soon.