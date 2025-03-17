Mets: Good news and bad news after 2-0 loss vs. Rays

Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

The New York Mets sent out a split squad for two Grapefruit League games on Monday, and one of those teams might have wished they hadn’t.

The Tampa Bay Rays completely stifled the Mets’ bats, cruising to a 2-0 win at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie.

Despite the loss, there were some bright spots—most notably Griffin Canning’s electric outing and Dedniel Nunez’s long-awaited return to the mound. But the game wasn’t without its concerns, as Jesse Winker’s early exit raised some eyebrows.

Canning Makes His Case for the Rotation

If there was any doubt about Griffin Canning’s fit in the Mets’ rotation battle, he might have erased it on Monday. The right-hander put on a show, striking out nine over 4.2 innings and allowing just one run on three hits and a walk. With that, his spring ERA dipped to a jaw-dropping 0.90.

Griffin Canning has allowed just one run in 10 spring training innings ? pic.twitter.com/V0DmhoncFx — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 17, 2025

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza has made it clear that Canning, Paul Blackburn, and Tylor Megill are competing for two rotation spots. If this were a race, Canning just sprinted ahead while the others were still tying their shoes.

Winker Limps Off in the First

Jesse Winker was penciled in as the Mets’ third hitter, but his day ended almost as soon as it began. After popping up in his first at-bat, he hobbled out of the batter’s box and immediately exited the game.

Jesse Winker awkwardly stumbled out of the batter's box as he popped out in the first inning pic.twitter.com/U9koUFZnYS — SNY (@SNYtv) March 17, 2025

The Mets have yet to provide an update, but given Winker’s expected role as the primary designated hitter against right-handers, any injury could shake up their early-season plans. If it turns into a stint on the injured list, the Mets might have to shuffle their lineup just as they were starting to piece it together.

Nunez Wastes No Time Making an Impact

For the first time since last August, Dedniel Nunez was back in action, and he wasted no time reminding everyone why the Mets have been patient with his recovery. The right-hander, who was shut down last season with a flexor tendon strain, fired a clean 1-2-3 inning, fanning one and hitting 98 mph on the radar gun.

Given his long layoff, there was some uncertainty about how sharp he’d be, but Nunez answered any doubts with authority. With a few more outings like this, he could be right on track to break camp with the big league club.