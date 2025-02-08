Mets give up a pair of top ten prospects in recent mock trade for Padres star

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

As the offseason inches toward spring training, teams on the hunt for starting pitching are keeping a close eye on Dylan Cease. The Chicago Cubs, Baltimore Orioles, and, of course, the New York Mets are among the clubs that could put together enticing trade packages for the hard-throwing righty. With so much interest, the competition for Cease is heating up, and if the Mets want to make a serious push, they’ll have to pay a hefty price.

A Steep Price for a Game-Changer

If there’s one move that could shift the Mets’ offseason from “great” to “outstanding,” it’s landing Cease. But that kind of impact doesn’t come cheap. Zach Rymer of Bleacher Report recently outlined trade proposals from multiple teams vying for the right-hander’s services, placing the Mets as the second-most likely team to pull off a deal.

The proposed package, however, might be a tough pill to swallow for die-hard Mets fans who have spent years tracking the farm system’s top talent.

To land Cease, New York would likely have to part with Brandon Sproat, their top pitching prospect, and outfielder Drew Gilbert. On paper, it’s a move that makes sense. Cease is a legitimate frontline starter, and they need a rotation upgrade to compete with the juggernaut Los Angeles Dodgers.

But from a long-term perspective, it means sacrificing twelve years of potential club-controlled talent for just one season of Cease.

Is One Year of Cease Worth It?

Cease isn’t just some mid-rotation arm; he’s one of the best strikeout artists in the league. With a 3.47 ERA and 224 punchouts last season, he has cemented himself as an elite pitcher. But the looming question for the Mets is whether one year of Cease is worth the loss of two highly regarded prospects.

It’s the classic gamble of win-now versus long-term sustainability. The Dodgers have already made their move, and the Mets don’t want to be left in the dust. But at what cost? A deal like this is a test of how badly the Mets want to contend in 2025—and how much they’re willing to risk for it.