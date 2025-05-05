Mets give promising young infielder another chance

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Just a few days after packing his bags for Triple-A Syracuse, New York Mets infielder Brett Baty is headed back to the big leagues. This time, the elevator ride up wasn’t about performance—it was about opportunity.

Brett Baty being called back up to re-join the Mets, per @martinonyc pic.twitter.com/JwSBAOFL3R — Fireside Mets (@firesidemets) May 5, 2025

The Mets are bringing the 24-year-old young slugger back into the fold, and if the timing works out, this detour could become a turning point.

Wrong Place, Wrong Time

When the Mets originally optioned Baty, it wasn’t because he was flailing. Sure, his 67 wRC+ didn’t sparkle, but the deeper story suggested a bat waking up.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In his last nine games before the demotion, he was slashing a healthy .296/.367/.556, showing flashes of the potential that made him a top prospect.

But with Jeff McNeil and Francisco Alvarez returning from rehab, the Mets needed room on the roster. Baty, despite trending in the right direction, was the odd man out. It was less a knock on him and more a matter of musical chairs, and when the music stopped, he didn’t have a seat.

A Window Opens

Enter Jesse Winker’s oblique strain, an unfortunate injury that has cracked the door back open for Baty. In his brief stint with Syracuse, Baty looked like a man on a mission, going 3-for-10 with a .500 slugging percentage—good enough to convince the Mets he was ready to rejoin the show.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The team’s infield has become something of a jigsaw puzzle this year, and Baty’s growing versatility helps. He’s added second base to his resume—kind of like a Swiss Army knife in cleats—which adds value for a team trying to find consistency in the lineup.

A sore right toe gave the Mets a moment’s pause, but it’s not expected to be an issue.

Looking Ahead

With Winker sidelined, Baty could be in line for designated hitter duties against right-handers, while Starling Marte might handle those at-bats versus lefties.

It’s not a bad gig for a young hitter who just needs a steady rhythm to show what he can really do.

For Baty, this is more than a second chance. It’s a chance to plant a flag, to prove that his recent hot stretch isn’t just a flicker but the start of something brighter.